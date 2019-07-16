Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WSUS Offline Update 11.7.4

WSUS Offline Update logo (75 pix) Versie 11.7.4 van WSUS Offline Update is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om Windows-computers die geen of een trage internetverbinding hebben, toch van de laatste updates van Microsoft te voorzien. Door simpelweg een of meer besturingssystemen, officepakketten en talen aan te vinken, worden alle beschikbare updates van de ftp-server van Microsoft gedownload. Als de updates binnen zijn, wordt er naar keuze een iso-bestand per taal of per besturingssysteem van gemaakt. Via een cd, dvd of usb-stick kunnen andere computers vervolgens snel en eenvoudig worden bijgewerkt. Sinds versie 11.7.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht.

Modifications in version 11.7.4
  • July 2019 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems
  • Integrated .NET Frameworks' July 2019 Security Only Updates and Quality Rollups
  • Added April 2019 Servicing Stack Update (kb4493730) for Windows Server 2008 SP2
  • Replaced superseded July 2016 Servicing Stack Update (kb3173426) by July 2019 Servicing Stack Update (kb4504418) for Windows Server 2012
  • Replaced superseded July 2016 Servicing Stack Update (kb3173424) by July 2019 Servicing Stack Update (kb4504418) for Windows 8.1 / Server 2012 R2
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4498353) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509090) for Windows 10 Version 1507
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4498947) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509091) for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4500640) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509092) for Windows 10 Version 1703
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4500641) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509093) for Windows 10 Version 1709
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4497398) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509094) for Windows 10 Version 1803
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4499728) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509095) for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4498523) by July 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4509096) for Windows 10 Version 1903
  • Fix: Added missing Excel 2010 Security Update kb4461478 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Office 2010 Security Update kb4462224 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Replaced superseded Outlook 2010 Security Update kb4464524 (May 2019) by kb4475509 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Excel 2013 Security Update kb4464565 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Office 2013 Security Updates kb4018375, kb4464543 and kb4464558 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2015 Security Update kb4461487 (November 2018) by kb4475519 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Outlook 2013 Security Update kb4464592 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Excel 2016 Security Update kb4475513 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Office 2016 Security Updates kb4461539, kb4464534 and kb4475514 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2016 Security Update kb4461473 (November 2018) by kb4475545 (July 2019)
  • Fix: Added missing Outlook 2016 Security Update kb4475517 (July 2019)
Modifications in version 11.7.3
  • Included complete rewrite of the Linux scripts version 1.14 (Special thanks to H. Buhrmester)
  • Added option to install/update Trusted Root Certificates and Certificate revocation lists
  • Removed option to install Windows PowerShell 2.0
  • C++ 2019 Redistributable Runtime Libraries updated to v. 14.21.27702.2
  • Sysinternals' tools Autologon, Sigcheck and Streams will now also be updated automatically
  • Replaced superseded May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4500109) by May 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4498523) for Windows 10 Version 1903
  • June 2019 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems
  • Fix: Installation of .NET Framework 4.8 failed on Windows 10 Version 1903 systems
  • Fix: Added Server 2019 to labels of UpdateGenerator GUI
Versienummer 11.7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WSUS Offline Update
Download http://download.wsusoffline.net/wsusoffline1174.zip
Licentietype Freeware

