Versie 11.9 van WSUS Offline Update is uitgekomen, de laatste versie met ondersteuning voor Windows 7. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om Windows-computers die geen of een trage internetverbinding hebben, toch van de laatste updates van Microsoft te voorzien. Door simpelweg een of meer besturingssystemen, officepakketten en talen aan te vinken, worden alle beschikbare updates van de ftp-server van Microsoft gedownload. Als de updates binnen zijn, wordt er naar keuze een iso-bestand per taal of per besturingssysteem van gemaakt. Via een cd, dvd of usb-stick kunnen andere computers vervolgens snel en eenvoudig worden bijgewerkt. Hieronder zijn alle veranderingen te vinden die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht.

Modifications in version 11.9 NOTE: This version will be the last one supporting Windows 7 and Server 2008 (R2)

Included complete rewrite of the Linux scripts version 1.17

Included new method for the determination of dynamic Office updates for DownloadUpdates.cmd

December 2019 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

January 2020 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

February 2020 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 8.1 and Server 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

Integrated .NET Frameworks' January 2020 Security Only Updates and Quality Rollups

C++ 2019 Redistributable Runtime Libraries updated to v. 14.24.28127.4

Replaced superseded November 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4526478) by February 2020 Servicing Stack Update (kb4537830) for Windows Server 2008 SP2

Replaced superseded November 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4523206) by February 2020 Servicing Stack Update (kb4537829) for Windows 7 (x86/x64) and Server 2008 R2

Replaced superseded November 2019 Servicing Stack Update (kb4523208) by December 2019 Servicing Stack Update (kb4532920) for Windows Server 2012

Replaced superseded November 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4524569) by February 2020 Servicing stack update (kb4538674) for Windows 10 Version 1903

Removed utility pciclearstalecache from static installation definitions for Windows 7 (x86/x64) and Windows Server 2008 R2

Fix: Download part missed several and didn't properly exclude other Windows 10 updates due to new URLs

Fix: Deletions of unsigned files were not logged properly in DownloadUpdates.cmd

Fix: Added July 2016 Servicing stack updates (kb3173426/kb3173424) to scan prerequisites for Windows 8.1 / Server 2012(R2) to avoid endless update loops

Fix: Wget utility refused to download from download.wsusoffline.net and others due to certificate verification failures under Windows 10 / Server 2016/2019

Fix: Wget utility didn't any longer follow HTTP redirections in download URLs for Windows Defender and Microsoft Security Essentials signature files due to user agent aware responses from microsoft.com