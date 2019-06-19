Versie 14.0 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated component and libraries to version 74.0.3729.

Added a Markdown syntax file. It should highlight most elements and add code folding.

Shift+Space list (auto complete list) contain some useful commands.

Updated the Markdown to HTML conversion and improved the browser preview. The CSS file used to add styles to the output is found in "<AppData>\Roaming\RJ TextEd\Data\markdown.css".

Added an option to delay the loading of a file until you click on the tab or activate the document tab in any other way. This makes opening files much faster.

Tabs with not yet opened files have there file name enclosed with **, so you can see which documents have yet to be opened. E.g. **My file**

The option is off by default in the final version.

Redesigned the search bar and added a new toolbar for folder options. It's only visible when searching folders.

Fixed a few issues as well.

Added a context menu item to copy selected lines, or copy the current line if nothing is selected.

You should also be able to use keyboard shortcuts for copy and select all (Ctrl+A, Ctrl+C).

Added standard vendor prefix "-" to CSS. E.g. -bdrs (which works the same as -v-bdrs).

Added support for placeholders $#. The placeholder is replaced with one line of selected text.

E.g. Abbreviation ul>li[title=$#]*>{$#}+img[alt=$#] Selection About New Products Contacts Result in <ul> <li title="About">About<img src="" alt="About" /></li> <li title="New">New<img src="" alt="New" /></li> <li title="Products">Products<img src="" alt="Products" /></li> <li title="Contacts">Contacts<img src="" alt="Contacts" /></li> </ul>

Fixed several issues and updated the snippets.ini file.

Should work now with plain text. Supported braces are (), [], {} and "".

Added a few presets that can be used when adding new tools. It's only a few. I'll try to add more in later versions.