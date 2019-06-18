Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met het versienummer 12.1. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw-bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaves, een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning van meer dan vijfhonderd camera's of Fujifilm- of Sony-uitgaves die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm of Sony. De prijs van deze twee laatste versies ligt onder de prijs van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van 12.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Capture One 12.1
Capture One 12.1 is a feature release for the Studio (Enterprise) edition of Capture One with camera support, lens support, and important bug fixes.
New general features (Capture One Pro, Fujifilm, Sony & Studio)
New Capture One Studio Exclusive Features
- New Grids Tool
- Improved X-Trans rendering (Pro, Pro Fujifilm, Express Fujifilm)
- Improved Fujifilm tethering (Pro, Pro Fujifilm)
- Extended AppleScript functionality (Some functionality exclusively featured in Capture One Studio)
- Improved Overlay controls
Camera Support
- Barcode Scanner Tool
- Next Capture Backup
- Next Capture Metadata
- Next Capture Keywords
- New Guides Tool
- New Grids Tool
- Improved Overlay functionality
- Tool Locks
- Dedicated Capture One Studio Workspaces
Panasonic
Leica
- Panasonic LX100 Mark II
Nikon
- Leica D-LUX 7
- Leica C-LUX
Lens support
- Nikon COOLPIX P1000
Fujifilm
Canon
- FUJINON XF23mm F1.4 R
Nikon
- Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM
*Lens profile is embedded in the RAW file and will show as ‘Manufacturer Profile’
- NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S*
- NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S*
- NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S*
- NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S*
- NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S*
This release is recommended for all users and is a free update to all existing Capture One 12 owners and subscribers. For all owners of previous versions you can access all the new features by logging in and upgrading your product.