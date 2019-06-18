Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met het versienummer 12.1. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw-bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaves, een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning van meer dan vijfhonderd camera's of Fujifilm- of Sony-uitgaves die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm of Sony. De prijs van deze twee laatste versies ligt onder de prijs van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van 12.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Capture One 12.1



Capture One 12.1 is a feature release for the Studio (Enterprise) edition of Capture One with camera support, lens support, and important bug fixes.



New general features (Capture One Pro, Fujifilm, Sony & Studio) New Grids Tool

Improved X-Trans rendering (Pro, Pro Fujifilm, Express Fujifilm)

Improved Fujifilm tethering (Pro, Pro Fujifilm)

Extended AppleScript functionality (Some functionality exclusively featured in Capture One Studio)

Improved Overlay controls New Capture One Studio Exclusive Features Barcode Scanner Tool

Next Capture Backup

Next Capture Metadata

Next Capture Keywords

New Guides Tool

New Grids Tool

Improved Overlay functionality

Tool Locks

Dedicated Capture One Studio Workspaces Camera Support



Panasonic Panasonic LX100 Mark II Leica Leica D-LUX 7

Leica C-LUX Nikon Nikon COOLPIX P1000 Lens support



Fujifilm FUJINON XF23mm F1.4 R Canon Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S*

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S*

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S*

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S*

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S* *Lens profile is embedded in the RAW file and will show as ‘Manufacturer Profile’



This release is recommended for all users and is a free update to all existing Capture One 12 owners and subscribers. For all owners of previous versions you can access all the new features by logging in and upgrading your product.