Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Capture One 12.1

Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met het versienummer 12.1. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteunt raw-bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaves, een standaarduitgave met ondersteuning van meer dan vijfhonderd camera's of Fujifilm- of Sony-uitgaves die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm of Sony. De prijs van deze twee laatste versies ligt onder de prijs van de standaarduitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De aankondiging van 12.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Capture One 12.1

Capture One 12.1 is a feature release for the Studio (Enterprise) edition of Capture One with camera support, lens support, and important bug fixes.

New general features (Capture One Pro, Fujifilm, Sony & Studio)
  • New Grids Tool
  • Improved X-Trans rendering (Pro, Pro Fujifilm, Express Fujifilm)
  • Improved Fujifilm tethering (Pro, Pro Fujifilm)
  • Extended AppleScript functionality (Some functionality exclusively featured in Capture One Studio)
  • Improved Overlay controls
New Capture One Studio Exclusive Features
  • Barcode Scanner Tool
  • Next Capture Backup
  • Next Capture Metadata
  • Next Capture Keywords
  • New Guides Tool
  • New Grids Tool
  • Improved Overlay functionality
  • Tool Locks
  • Dedicated Capture One Studio Workspaces
Camera Support

Panasonic
  • Panasonic LX100 Mark II
Leica
  • Leica D-LUX 7
  • Leica C-LUX
Nikon
  • Nikon COOLPIX P1000
Lens support

Fujifilm
  • FUJINON XF23mm F1.4 R
Canon
  • Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM
Nikon
  • NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S*
  • NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S*
  • NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S*
  • NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S*
  • NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S*
*Lens profile is embedded in the RAW file and will show as ‘Manufacturer Profile’

This release is recommended for all users and is a free update to all existing Capture One 12 owners and subscribers. For all owners of previous versions you can access all the new features by logging in and upgrading your product.
Versienummer 12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phase One
Download https://www.phaseone.com/en/Capture-One/Download.aspx
Licentietype Betaald
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 18-06-2019 09:42
1 • submitter: begintmeta

18-06-2019 • 09:42

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: Phase One

Update-historie

Lees meer

Capture One

nog geen prijs

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2bursche
18 juni 2019 09:56
Mijn to go software. Sinds Adobe cloud based is gegaan ben ik weg en heb nooit meer omgekeken.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True