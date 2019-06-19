JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.1.3 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Notable changes: Added support for AngularDart (WEB-11590 +29)

Fixed: Changes to my Environment Variables in Configurations aren’t saving (IDEA-208525 +26)

Fixed: Cmd+E/Ctrl+E doesn’t work for iterating recent files after Recent/Recent edited files union (IDEA-207554 +25)

Fixed: Pressing the down key in the floating navigation bar closing it, but should show siblings in a popup (IDEA-209930 +17)

Added warning against usage of private fields in Angular Templates (WEB-34765 +9)

Fixed: Performance problem with suggestions and completion in project with redux-saga (WEB-38032 +6) JBR 8 was updated to v1.8.0_202-release-1483-b58: Fixed the issue with the IDE hanging after logging in on macOS: JBR-1393.

Fixed the rotation of fonts with embedded bitmaps: JBR-1397. You can find the full list of bug-fixes and improvements in the release notes.