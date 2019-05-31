Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Chocolatey 0.10.14

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of powershell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 5000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. versie 0.10.14 van Chocolatey uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan zier er als volgt uit:

Improvements:
  • info/search/list - apply query optimizations when searching by package id - see #1831
  • feature - usePackageRepositoryOptimizations to control install/upgrade for repositories that don't handle the newer optimizations well - optimizations break LaGet / NuGet Simple Server (PHP) / PHPNuget / Gemfury - see #1770
  • install/upgrade/uninstall - allow confirming for remaining installs (aka Yes to All) - see #53
  • Config: Setting to exempt packages from upgrade all - see #1433
  • Support ARM64 Win32 32bit emulation - see #1800
  • outdated - Add --pre to outdated command - see #1804
  • Update tab completion options - see #1834
Bug Fixes:
  • Fix - feature - Turn off Enhanced Exit Codes by Default - see #1784
  • Fix - Reboot - Pending File Rename Operations check returns true, even after reboot - see #1768
  • Fix - ".registry.bad" files are created for actually valid registry snapshots - see #1581
  • Fix - repositories - Azure DevOps NuGet v2 endpoints don't provide metadata in Packages() queries - fails on "Authors is required." - see #1771
  • Fix - install/upgrade - Chocolatey still fails on failing source repositories - see #1774
  • Fix - Chocolatey remembers --forceX86 value with subsequent packages - see #1772
  • Fix - Get-ChocolateyUnzip / Start-ChocolateyProcessAsAdmin - can fail running a process when working directory is a UNC path - see #1781
  • Fix - Get-UninstallRegistryKey errors when registry keys have bracket characters([]) - see #1788
  • Fix - push - Fix exception message "There was an internal server error, which might mean the package already exists on a Simple OData Server" / OutOfMemoryException - see #1786

Versienummer 0.10.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Bart van Klaveren

31-05-2019 • 14:39

31-05-2019 • 14:39

3 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Chocolatey

Update-historie

Chocolatey

Reacties (3)

0faim
31 mei 2019 14:46
Dit is handig zeg, dit kende ik nog niet...

Jammer dat ik tegenwoordig nog maar weinig met Windows doe.
Reageer
0ArjenB64
31 mei 2019 14:58
Er is ook een package voor een GUI voor degenen die geen fan zijn van werken met de command line: https://chocolatey.org/packages/ChocolateyGUI.
Werkt voor mij toch een stukje gemakkelijker.
Reageer
0murkienl
31 mei 2019 15:11
Ziet er naar uit dat dit erg handig is om remote software te installeren op clients. Iemand die hier uit ervaring antwoord op kan geven?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

