Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of powershell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 5000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. versie 0.10.14 van Chocolatey uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan zier er als volgt uit:
Improvements:
Bug Fixes:
- info/search/list - apply query optimizations when searching by package id - see #1831
- feature - usePackageRepositoryOptimizations to control install/upgrade for repositories that don't handle the newer optimizations well - optimizations break LaGet / NuGet Simple Server (PHP) / PHPNuget / Gemfury - see #1770
- install/upgrade/uninstall - allow confirming for remaining installs (aka Yes to All) - see #53
- Config: Setting to exempt packages from upgrade all - see #1433
- Support ARM64 Win32 32bit emulation - see #1800
- outdated - Add --pre to outdated command - see #1804
- Update tab completion options - see #1834
- Fix - feature - Turn off Enhanced Exit Codes by Default - see #1784
- Fix - Reboot - Pending File Rename Operations check returns true, even after reboot - see #1768
- Fix - ".registry.bad" files are created for actually valid registry snapshots - see #1581
- Fix - repositories - Azure DevOps NuGet v2 endpoints don't provide metadata in Packages() queries - fails on "Authors is required." - see #1771
- Fix - install/upgrade - Chocolatey still fails on failing source repositories - see #1774
- Fix - Chocolatey remembers --forceX86 value with subsequent packages - see #1772
- Fix - Get-ChocolateyUnzip / Start-ChocolateyProcessAsAdmin - can fail running a process when working directory is a UNC path - see #1781
- Fix - Get-UninstallRegistryKey errors when registry keys have bracket characters(
[]) - see #1788
- Fix - push - Fix exception message "There was an internal server error, which might mean the package already exists on a Simple OData Server" / OutOfMemoryException - see #1786