Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of powershell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 5000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. versie 0.10.14 van Chocolatey uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan zier er als volgt uit:

Improvements: info/search/list - apply query optimizations when searching by package id - see #1831

feature - usePackageRepositoryOptimizations to control install/upgrade for repositories that don't handle the newer optimizations well - optimizations break LaGet / NuGet Simple Server (PHP) / PHPNuget / Gemfury - see #1770

install/upgrade/uninstall - allow confirming for remaining installs (aka Yes to All) - see #53

Config: Setting to exempt packages from upgrade all - see #1433

Support ARM64 Win32 32bit emulation - see #1800

outdated - Add --pre to outdated command - see #1804

Update tab completion options - see #1834 Bug Fixes: Fix - feature - Turn off Enhanced Exit Codes by Default - see #1784

Fix - Reboot - Pending File Rename Operations check returns true, even after reboot - see #1768

Fix - ".registry.bad" files are created for actually valid registry snapshots - see #1581

Fix - repositories - Azure DevOps NuGet v2 endpoints don't provide metadata in Packages() queries - fails on "Authors is required." - see #1771

Fix - install/upgrade - Chocolatey still fails on failing source repositories - see #1774

Fix - Chocolatey remembers --forceX86 value with subsequent packages - see #1772

Fix - Get-ChocolateyUnzip / Start-ChocolateyProcessAsAdmin - can fail running a process when working directory is a UNC path - see #1781

Fix - Get-UninstallRegistryKey errors when registry keys have bracket characters( [] ) - see #1788

) - see #1788 Fix - push - Fix exception message "There was an internal server error, which might mean the package already exists on a Simple OData Server" / OutOfMemoryException - see #1786