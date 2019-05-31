2Brightsparks heeft een dag na het verschijnen van versie 8.6.7.6 van SyncBackFree een grote update naar versie 9.0 gegeven. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief.

Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. Vanaf versie 8 is daar ook nog een Lite-versie bijgekomen voor een prijs van 23 euro. In versie 9.o heeft het programma onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. De complete changelog is hieronder te vinden: