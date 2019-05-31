Fortnite is een 'co-op survival sandbox game' van ontwikkelstudio Epic Games. De grafische stijl is cartoony en doet denken aan de stijl van games als Team Fortress. Dat legt automatisch de nadruk op spelplezier. Er zijn twee modi in het spel: de door een verhaal gedreven modus 'Save the World', waarvoor momenteel nog betaald moet worden, en de gratis 'Battle Royale'-modus, waarin je het opneemt tegen andere spelers. Het spel kan gespeeld worden op Windows, macOS, de Xbox One, de PlayStation 4, de Nintendo Switch en smartphones. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar onze beknopte review. De ontwikkelaars hebben Fortnite 9.10 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

V9.10 content update



Battle Royale - What's New Burst SMG - This burst-fire SMG packs a real punch in close quarters encounters. Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants. Fires a quick 4 round burst. Deals 23, 24, 25 damage. 1.75x headshot multiplier. 24 round magazine. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines. Uses Light Ammo.

Vaulted - Suppressed Submachine Gun - This week’s content update includes the Burst Submachine Gun, which shares a number of similarities with the Suppressed Submachine Gun (High DPS, Light Ammo, Rarity). Because of this overlap & not wanting to oversaturate itemization in any one area, we’ve decided to put the Suppressed back in the Vault.

Team rumble - Now spawning 4 hot spots each match, to ensure that there is at least one on each side more often. This is a temporary fix until we can set up functionality to force the same number on each side in big team modes. Creative - What's New New Ground Floors - Alter your creations flooring to capture the correct atmosphere!

Mine Theme - Create your own mineshaft to explore! Save the World - What's New Fossil Southie - No other Hero can tricera-top the Energy Regeneration from the Saurian Focus perk!

Hexed - Clear the curse or prepare for the worst. The Heroes are cursed when the simulation begins, and must activate ancient statues to remove the effects. Beware! Not only do the damaging effects of the curse ramp up over time, but the curse will eventually return after it’s cleansed! A new Wargames simulation means more chances for Event Tickets, a new banner, and more variety to the Daily Quests

V9.10 patch notes



Battle Royale - What's New Hot Spots - Randomly selected locations on the map that have a high loot rate with an increase of Supply Drops! Creative - What's New Fortnite x Jordan - Show off your moves in the New York City inspired, Downtown Drop LTM by Jordan featuring Creative artists NotNellaf & Tollmolia. Launch off massive jumps, grind down city streets and collect coins to win! Score big when you cop the Hang Time Bundle. Get the Grind Outfit, Clutch Outfit, and a challenge pack unique to the set.

Haunted Hills Theme - Create your own eerie islands using the new Haunted Hills theme! Includes several prefab and gallery sets for all your creepy creations. Save the World - What's New Space Rocks - Cloudy with a chance of meteorites! A good meteor shower can really rock your world.. or base.. in this new Wargames Simulation.

Rex Jonesy - Tyrannosaurus wreck the Husk with the Saurian Might of this new Soldier!