Fortnite is een 'co-op survival sandbox game' van ontwikkelstudio Epic Games. De grafische stijl is cartoony en doet denken aan de stijl van games als Team Fortress. Dat legt automatisch de nadruk op spelplezier. Er zijn twee modi in het spel: de door een verhaal gedreven modus 'Save the World', waarvoor momenteel nog betaald moet worden, en de gratis 'Battle Royale'-modus, waarin je het opneemt tegen andere spelers. Het spel kan gespeeld worden op Windows, macOS, de Xbox One, de PlayStation 4, de Nintendo Switch en smartphones. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar onze beknopte review. De ontwikkelaars hebben Fortnite 10.40.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

V10.40.1 PATCH NOTES



BATTLE ROYALE - WHAT’S NEW?



Out of Time - We’re heading into overtime… before we’re out of time. Complete the objectives in the Out of Time Overtime Mission for end-of-Season rewards that include XP, cosmetics, and a commemorative Loading Screen.



WEAPONS + ITEMS Unvaulted - Flint-Knock Pistol GAMEPLAY We may be almost out of time, but we’re not out just yet — Season X has been extended a week! Gotham City and the Batman Caped Crusader Pack will be available until the end of Season X.

Out of Time Season X’s Overtime Mission is coming soon! The Out of Time Mission will be available from Tuesday, October 8 at 9 AM ET until Sunday, October 13 at 2 PM ET. Complete Out of Time’s objectives to earn end-of-Season rewards, including XP, cosmetics, and a Loading Screen that serves as a Season X memento.

Zone Wars Zones Wars Desert, Vortex, Colosseum, and Downhill River LTMs have been consolidated into two LTM playlists. Queue into either playlist to play one of the four Zone Wars maps at random. Zone Wars: Party - Queue with a party larger than one into a free-for-all experience. Zone Wars: Solo - Queue by yourself into a free-for-all experience.

Bug Fixes Resolved an issue involving some players having difficulty queuing into The Combine. Because this issue has been resolved, The Combine has been re-enabled on iOS and Android.

PERFORMANCE Bug Fixes Resolved a level streaming issue that occurred with v10.40 causing an increase in players landing in low-detail environments on Nintendo Switch. Please note that this fix will result in a larger download for the system. Improved the performance of a cosmetic material to address hitches caused by the material.

ART + ANIMATION Bug Fixes The map now shows the correct aerial view for Gotham City.

MOBILE Party Hub - Improved the search bar functionality to make it easier to search for friends.

Bug Fixes Resolved a visual issue in which microphones would be displayed as on when players weren’t in voice chat.

RECAP Resolved an issue involving some display names not being presented properly on The Combine’s leaderboards.