SpaceEngine is een 3d-astronomieprogramma dat wordt ontwikkeld door de Russische astronoom Vladimir Romanyuk. Het biedt een 3d-model van ons universum aan op basis van echte astronomische data en wetenschappelijk accurate procedurele algoritmen. Het is beschikbaar voor het Windows-platform; versies voor Linux en macOS staan op de planning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en deze video op YouTube. De ontwikkelaar heeft na jaren van ontwikkelen versie 0.990 uitgebracht op Steam. Daarvoor moet vanaf heden wel worden betaald, maar de oudere versies zijn nog gratis beschikbaar via de eigen website. De laatste update kent 0.990.38.1740 als versienummer en werd als volgt aangekondigd:

UPDATE 0.990.38.1740



This small patch adds few bugfixes, and was released to the public branch. It was merged with the previous patch 0.990.38.1730.



The header image is a prominent triple solar eclipse on Jupiter, occurred at January 24, 2015. This event makes noticeable a bug in SE: orientation of analytical orbits of Jovian moons was inaccurate. As a result, Callisto’s shadow missed Jupiter’s disk. This is fixed now. Note that if you plan Jupiter observations with SE, you must take into account light travel delay, which is not yet modeled by SE (35-50 minutes for Jupiter).



Build 0.990.38.1740 Fixed bug with erroneous planetary systems in globular clusters

Fixed completely black areas on cold red giants in auto/manual exposure mode

Fixed incorrect orientation of orbits of Galilean moons

Hapke parameters for coherent backscatter for planet surface, clouds and rings Build 0.990.38.1730 New Titan textures by retro-visor

Adjusted gamma of Jupiter and Io textures

Adjusted photometric properties of Jupiter and the Galilean satellites for increased accuracy

Gamma correction for planet textures: parameter in catalog scripts and slider in the editor

Added ability to specify a threshold for the bloom effect (doesn’t affect anything by default).

New music by Lokijar

Fixed bug with selection of wrong screenshot file format at startup

Fixed displaying of incorrect axis tilt for procedural planets

Fixed generation of too many extremely tilted procedural planets [pending for for 0.991]

Updated localizations

Updated exoplanet catalog

Added comet C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) and other minor bodies

Added names for 5 recently named satellites of Jupiter

Solar system browser: fixed empty (globe) previews in the very long list of satellites

Fixed model of the galaxy ESO 510-G13

Fixed bug with displacement and flickering of star lens flares in fish eye/cylindrical/cube modes what happened in distant galaxies

Fixed bug with displacement of autoexposure metering zone (other autoexposure metering bugs still exist)