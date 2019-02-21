Fortnite is een 'co-op survival sandbox game' van ontwikkelstudio Epic Games. De grafische stijl is cartoony en doet denken aan de stijl van games als Team Fortress. Dat legt automatisch de nadruk op spelplezier. Er zijn twee modi in het spel: de door een verhaal gedreven modus 'Save the World', waarvoor momenteel nog betaald moet worden, en de gratis 'Battle Royale'-modus, waarin je het opneemt tegen andere spelers. Het spel kan gespeeld worden op Windows, macOS, de Xbox One, de PlayStation 4, de Nintendo Switch en smartphones. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar onze beknopte review. De ontwikkelaars hebben Fortnite 7.40 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

V7.40 CONTENT UPDATE - BATTLE ROYALE - WHAT’S NEW? Driftboard - Limited Time Item

Join the battle in style riding the Driftboard! Fire at enemies, pull off tricks, and boost towards victory using this limited time item. LIMITED TIME MODE: DRIFTIN’

Gear up and grab a Driftboard from a Red Supply Drop, meet up with your team, then race to eliminate the enemies. Last team standing wins! Two teams of 32 players.

All Chests and Ammo Boxes have been removed.

Red Supply Drops fall all over the map, each containing a Driftboard, weapons, and ammo.

Health and Shields slowly regenerate when riding on a Driftboard. LIMITED TIME MODE: CATCH!

In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby! Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades

Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100.

Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops.

Increase Supply Drops throughout the game.

Faster circle times.

Increased drop stack counts. WEAPONS + ITEMS Driftboard Use weapons or consumables as you ride the slopes. Boost past the competition with electrifying speed. Loot and revive downed allies. All without ever getting off the Driftboard! Building is not possible while on the Driftboard. Can be found scattered all around the map.

Reduced availability of Balloons from Floor Loot from 1.08% to 0.73%.

Reduced availability of Gliders from Floor Loot from 1.85% to 1.2%.

Reduced availability of Dual Pistols from Floor Loot from 1.39% to 0.66%. V7.40 PATCH NOTES - BATTLE ROYALE - WHAT’S NEW? #SharetheLove Valentine's Surprise

The response we’ve seen to the #SharetheLove event has been amazing. And with the arrival of Valentine’s Day, we’re here to share one more surprise. Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!

Infantry Rifle - Take aim and deliver accurate fire downrange with this precise semi-automatic weapon. LIMITED TIME MODE ROTATIONS

As mentioned last week, we’re continuing with rotate through LTMs at a faster pace throughout the week moving forward. The first mode is detailed below, check the in-game client on Thursdays and Saturdays to see what other modes are available!



Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins! Reduced likelihood of Storm ending up near the center of the map. OVERTIME CHALLENGES & REWARDS

Looking to earn a free Season 8 Battle Pass? Starting with the v7.40 release, complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 to receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! Additionally, unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail for completing these Challenges. And for current Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits.