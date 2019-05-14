Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Fortnite 9.00

Fortnite is een 'co-op survival sandbox game' van ontwikkelstudio Epic Games. De grafische stijl is cartoony en doet denken aan de stijl van games als Team Fortress. Dat legt automatisch de nadruk op spelplezier. Er zijn twee modi in het spel: de door een verhaal gedreven modus 'Save the World', waarvoor momenteel nog betaald moet worden, en de gratis 'Battle Royale'-modus, waarin je het opneemt tegen andere spelers. Het spel kan gespeeld worden op Windows, macOS, de Xbox One, de PlayStation 4, de Nintendo Switch en smartphones. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar onze beknopte review. De ontwikkelaars hebben Fortnite 9.00 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Battle Royale - What's New
  • Season 9 - Battle Pass. New Season, new Battle Pass. 100 levels, over 100 new rewards. Available in-game right now for 950 V-Bucks. Find out more information on this Season's Battle Pass here.
  • Slipstreams. Get around locations quickly with the new Slipstream wind transportation system.
  • New Locations. Explore new points of interest that emerged from the destruction of the Volcano like Neo Tilted and Mega Mall.
Creative - What's New
  • Neo Tilted. Build your own imagined version of Neo Tilted using futuristic prefabs sets and gallery options!
  • Hover Platform. Hover platforms allow for sky-high construction and are great for platforming!
  • Creature Manager. Customize creatures’ health, damage and score for advanced games!
Save the World - What's New
  • Wargames. Introducing Wargames! Take part in new and unique Stormshield mission Simulations to put your skills to the test!
  • Tales of Beyond. Lok claims to have met a strange visitor unlike anyone or anything Homebase has ever seen. Join the hunt to find Lok’s monster in Tales of Beyond!
  • Garridan. Go Constructor on the Husks with Garridan! Comes equipped with a brand new Constructor ability… batteries not included.

Versienummer 9.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Epic Games
Download https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/buy-now/battle-royale
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

14-05-2019 08:49

Bron: Epic Games

Reacties (8)

+1Cuball
14 mei 2019 09:09
Nu nog een speciale battle pass voor tijdens de examen ...

M'n zoontje van 10 heeft het er echt moeilijk mee.. Het spel is zo verslavend, samen met klasgenootjes is het bijna het enige waar ze het nog over hebben .. Fortnite Fortnite... Is het niet zelf spelen is het wel YT filmpjes bekijken van anderen..
0ro8in
@Cuball14 mei 2019 09:25
Mijn zoontje van 11 vind er dus helemaal niets aan. Een tijdje speelde een groepje kinderen uit de buurt het samen, maar na 1 maand ofzo waren ze weer allemaal aan het buiten spelen. Ik had er nog speciaal een xbox one voor hem voor gekocht. Ik denk dat dit per kind enorm verschilt en of ze misschien wat verslavingsgevoeliger zijn dan andere?
0yousql
14 mei 2019 09:12
Weet er iemand of je met de Nintendo switch textures eerder kan laden met een USB LAN adapter? (Als je al goed wifi hebt)
0djmexxc
14 mei 2019 08:59
Stopt de season pass bij de 100 rewards?
Bij rocket league krijg je voor 8 euro om en na bij 80 nieuwe items en daarna kan je tot over de 1000 colored items krijgen bij elk nieuwe level dat je haalt.
Voor 8 euro (10 keys) vind ik dat niet duur.
Vroeg me af of dat met fortnite ook zo is?

Edit: een key is sinds dat er in nederland en belgie geen lootboxen meer worden verkocht 1,20 euro.
Dus 12 euro is het tegenwoordig ipv 8

[Reactie gewijzigd door djmexxc op 14 mei 2019 09:00]

0Alphyraz
@djmexxc14 mei 2019 09:01
Je krijgt t/m tier 100 iedere tier een nieuwe reward. Vanaf tier 100 krijg je nog een aantal challenges. Daarna houdt het op.
+1yousql
@Aerophobia114 mei 2019 09:09
Als je alle opdrachten in fortnite doet haal je tier 100 als ik het goed heb. Dat is in 2 a 3 uur per week te doen team rumble. Dus dat valt best mee.

Je krijgt trouwens met je opdrachten genoeg vbugs om de volgende battle pas te kopen. (Als je het niet uit gaan geven aan skins). Dus eigenlijk hoef je maar één keer een battle pas te kopen.
