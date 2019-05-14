Fortnite is een 'co-op survival sandbox game' van ontwikkelstudio Epic Games. De grafische stijl is cartoony en doet denken aan de stijl van games als Team Fortress. Dat legt automatisch de nadruk op spelplezier. Er zijn twee modi in het spel: de door een verhaal gedreven modus 'Save the World', waarvoor momenteel nog betaald moet worden, en de gratis 'Battle Royale'-modus, waarin je het opneemt tegen andere spelers. Het spel kan gespeeld worden op Windows, macOS, de Xbox One, de PlayStation 4, de Nintendo Switch en smartphones. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar onze beknopte review. De ontwikkelaars hebben Fortnite 9.00 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Battle Royale - What's New Season 9 - Battle Pass . New Season, new Battle Pass. 100 levels, over 100 new rewards. Available in-game right now for 950 V-Bucks. Find out more information on this Season's Battle Pass here.

. New Season, new Battle Pass. 100 levels, over 100 new rewards. Available in-game right now for 950 V-Bucks. Find out more information on this Season's Battle Pass here. Slipstreams . Get around locations quickly with the new Slipstream wind transportation system.

. Get around locations quickly with the new Slipstream wind transportation system. New Locations. Explore new points of interest that emerged from the destruction of the Volcano like Neo Tilted and Mega Mall. Creative - What's New Neo Tilted . Build your own imagined version of Neo Tilted using futuristic prefabs sets and gallery options!

. Build your own imagined version of Neo Tilted using futuristic prefabs sets and gallery options! Hover Platform . Hover platforms allow for sky-high construction and are great for platforming!

. Hover platforms allow for sky-high construction and are great for platforming! Creature Manager. Customize creatures’ health, damage and score for advanced games! Save the World - What's New Wargames . Introducing Wargames! Take part in new and unique Stormshield mission Simulations to put your skills to the test!

. Introducing Wargames! Take part in new and unique Stormshield mission Simulations to put your skills to the test! Tales of Beyond . Lok claims to have met a strange visitor unlike anyone or anything Homebase has ever seen. Join the hunt to find Lok’s monster in Tales of Beyond!

. Lok claims to have met a strange visitor unlike anyone or anything Homebase has ever seen. Join the hunt to find Lok’s monster in Tales of Beyond! Garridan. Go Constructor on the Husks with Garridan! Comes equipped with a brand new Constructor ability… batteries not included.