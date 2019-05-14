Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.5.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.5.1 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • RAGE 2
    • Up to 16% performance gains with AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.1, on an AMD Radeon VII.
  • Windows 10 May 2019 Update
  • Instruction Tracing for Radeon GPU Profiler 1.5.X
Fixed Issues
  • Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.
  • DOOM may experience an application hang during launch on AMD XConnect Technology system configurations.
  • Radeon Software installation may fail or get stuck at 33% when installing on AMD Radeon HD 7970 system configurations.
  • Some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products may experience a system hang when hot plugging 8K displays.
  • AMD Radeon VII may fail to apply Radeon Settings video profiles to video playback.
  • HTC VIVE devices may experience connection or detection issues by the OS or SteamVR.
  • System instability may be experienced on ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 laptop when a wireless display is connected.
  • Stuttering or frame drop may be experienced when playing back DivX interlaced content in the Windows Movies & TV application.
  • Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience higher than expected memory clocks at idle or desktop with multi-display system configurations.
  • Some system configurations may not be able to set 10-Bit color in Radeon Settings when the connected display is set to 4K 60hz.
  • Enhanced Sync may fail to enable on Radeon FreeSync enabled displays in DirectX 9 API games on game first launch.
  • AMD Link may experience intermittent authentication issues. An update of the AMD Link application is also required.
  • Some games may experience texture flickering or corruption on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products when using the Vulkan API.
Known Issues
  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
  • ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
  • World War Z may experience an application hang after extended periods of play.
  • AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker in multi display setups on desktop or while applications are running.
  • Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
  • HDR Video may freeze or have corruption during playback when using Movies and TV Application with some Ryzen APUs.

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-05-2019 • 05:57
1 • submitter: Elzooi

14-05-2019 • 05:57

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: AMD

0bazs2000
14 mei 2019 06:05
Vanavond eens proberen. Hopelijk lost deze tevens het probleem op waarbij onder bepaalde video-instellingen een rode streep precies in het midden van een video te zien is.

Een tijd geleden heb ik een RX580 in mijn PC geprikt en ben daarna een tijd bezig geweest met uitzoeken waar die rode streep vandaan kwam, bleek dus met de video-instelling en de demonstratiemodus te maken te hebben. De demonstratiemodus stond standaard aan en op het internet vond ik niet heel veel hierover.

Na lang prutsen met de instellingen was het opeens weg en wist ik waardoor het kwam.
