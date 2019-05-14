AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.5.1 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Support For
Fixed Issues
- RAGE 2
- Up to 16% performance gains with AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.1, on an AMD Radeon VII.
- Windows 10 May 2019 Update
- Instruction Tracing for Radeon GPU Profiler 1.5.X
Known Issues
- Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.
- DOOM may experience an application hang during launch on AMD XConnect Technology system configurations.
- Radeon Software installation may fail or get stuck at 33% when installing on AMD Radeon HD 7970 system configurations.
- Some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products may experience a system hang when hot plugging 8K displays.
- AMD Radeon VII may fail to apply Radeon Settings video profiles to video playback.
- HTC VIVE devices may experience connection or detection issues by the OS or SteamVR.
- System instability may be experienced on ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 laptop when a wireless display is connected.
- Stuttering or frame drop may be experienced when playing back DivX interlaced content in the Windows Movies & TV application.
- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience higher than expected memory clocks at idle or desktop with multi-display system configurations.
- Some system configurations may not be able to set 10-Bit color in Radeon Settings when the connected display is set to 4K 60hz.
- Enhanced Sync may fail to enable on Radeon FreeSync enabled displays in DirectX 9 API games on game first launch.
- AMD Link may experience intermittent authentication issues. An update of the AMD Link application is also required.
- Some games may experience texture flickering or corruption on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products when using the Vulkan API.
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
- ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
- World War Z may experience an application hang after extended periods of play.
- AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker in multi display setups on desktop or while applications are running.
- Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
- HDR Video may freeze or have corruption during playback when using Movies and TV Application with some Ryzen APUs.