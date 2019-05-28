Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 4.0.42.10433

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.42.10433, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:

[FIRMWARE] 4.0.42.10433 for UAP/USW has been released | Stable

We've prepared firmware 4.0.42.10433. Please see below for the changelog and links to the firmware binaries.

Firmware changes since 4.0.21:
  • [UAPG2/G3] Fix corrupt UBNT IEs.
  • [UAPG2/G3] Handle broadcast DHCP replies properly while using dynamic VLANs.
  • [UAPG1/G2] System optimizations.
  • [UAPG2] Fix 100FDX negotiation issue after wired uplink state change.
  • [UAPG2] Fix downlink AP crash when using a DFS channel for wireless uplink.
  • [UAPG2] Fix wireless uplink priority selection fail.
  • [UAPG1] Fix Ethernet negotiation.
  • [UAPG1] Fix issue causing no Ethernet link when link partner uses manual negotiation.
  • [UAPG1] Fix remaining issues with establishing an Ethernet link.
  • [AC-Pro/EDU/M-Pro] Fix performance regression in 4.x when uplink is 100Mbps.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix mDNS leak when Broadcast and Multicast Filter enabled.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix reset button behavior.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Stability and compatibility improvements when using `Auto-Optimize Network` or `High Performance Devices`.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Update kernel.
  • [HD/SHD/XG] Fix bug causing lower than expected MCS and throughput when TX power >=25dBm.
  • [BaseStationXG] Fix GPS support.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Add association tracking support.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Add support for `High Performance Devices` (also part of `Auto-Optimize Network`).
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Add support to display which client STAs support Fast Roaming.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Enable client STA keepalive support.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix 802.11w (PMF) provisioning.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix a crash when running RF Environment scanning.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix a null pointer access issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix AndesSendCmdMsg warnings.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix downlink AP TX rate degradation issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix false anomalies/failures.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix some memory leaks.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix speed regression caused by unaligned access.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix TX retry and drop count.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix wireless uplink packet forwarding issue.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Improve multi-client performance.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Stability improvements.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] System optimizations.
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Tweak WiFi Experience scoring.
  • [UDM-B] Disable RF Environment scanning as it's unsupported.
  • [UAP-IW] Fix behaviour so ports are switched instead of isolated.
  • [UAP-IW] Fix link flapping and switch VLAN behavior.
  • [UAP-IW] Fix port/management VLAN provisioning.
  • [UAP-IW] Fix reported inittab respawn errors.
  • [UAP] Add DFS backup channel feature.**
  • [UAP] Add initial RFC-5176 support.**
  • [UAP] Add U-NII-2C support for Panama country code.
  • [UAP] Fix a bug which causes mcad to be removed unexpectedly after a provision.
  • [UAP] Fix a bug with guest portal redirection.
  • [UAP] Fix and improve User Groups support.
  • [UAP] Fix Apple Watch support when using `Auto-Optimize Network` feature.*
  • [UAP] Fix connectivity issue for 2.4GHz only devices when using `Auto-Optimize Networks` or `High Performance Devices`.
  • [UAP] Fix false `Blocked by access control` anomalies.
  • [UAP] Fix false DHCP timeout/failure anomalies.
  • [UAP] Fix incorrect/lower than expected 2.4GHz TX power limits.
  • [UAP] Fix issues when multiple guest networks on an AP.
  • [UAP] Fix RADIUS failover behavior.
  • [UAP] Fix RF Environment scanning bug which caused APs to require a power cycle after running a scan.
  • [UAP] Improve client STA compatibility when using `High Performance Devices` (also part of `Auto-Optimize Networks`).
  • [UAP] Regulatory updates for Russia.
  • [U-LTE] Disable RF Environment scanning as it's unsupported.
  • [USW] Fix timeout issue when provisioning 200+ VLANs.
  • [UIS] Improve PD compatibility.*
  • [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Add initial routing support.**
  • [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Fix a bug that may cause the in-row SFP port to disable when setting an Ethernet port to Disabled.
  • [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Further improvements to PD autodetection.
  • [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Improve handling when no uplink detected.
  • [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Improve PoE reliability.
  • [USW-Pro] Add LCM brightness/sync support.**
  • [USW-Pro] Change throughput update interval on LCM to 1 second.
  • [USW-Pro] Fix a rare bug in LCM initialization during boot.
  • [USW-Pro] Improve reliability of LCM sync feature.
  • [USW-Pro] Tweak LCM touch event behaviour.
  • [USW-Flex] Fix a bug which may prevent device from booting.
  • [USW-Flex] Improve device initialization reliability.
  • [US8] Disable IPv6 on VLAN interfaces.
  • [USW] Add Wired User Experience support.**
  • [USW] Fix 10/100Mbps manual negotiation.
  • [USW] Fix false PoE overload events.
  • [USW] Fix SNMPv3 data leaking without auth.
  • [USW] Improve Fault Status text when checking PoE info via shell.
  • [SEC] Fix CVE-2019-8912.
  • [HW] Fix alerts generated when inittab restarts a process.
  • [HW] Fix STUN URL resolution.
  • [HW] Fix support for Custom Upgrades via FTP.
  • [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
*UIS-8-450W upgrading from 4.0.33 and earlier will have their PoE firmware upgraded automatically to improve PD compatibility. That process will take a few minutes. PoE will be unavailable during the upgrade process.
**Controller support pending/varies
Versienummer 4.0.42.10433
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks Community
Download https://community.ubnt.com/t5/UniFi-Updates-Blog/FIRMWARE-4-0-42-10433-for-UAP-USW-has-been-released-Stable/ba-p/2787312
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (6)

+1MaxTheKing
28 mei 2019 13:08
Ik heb sinds een jaar een probleem met mijn UniFi installatie thuis. Ik heb een drietal UAP-AC-LITEs, deze werken perfect en vormen een mooi dekkend Wi-Fi netwerk. Het enige probleem is dat soms whatsapp soms berichten gewoon niet meer verzenden/ontvangen voor een periode van 10 tot 30 seconden, terwijl ik dan nog wel gewoon toegang heb tot internet en andere apps. Heb alles al geprobeerd maar niets lijkt het probleem te verhelpen, hier iemand met hetzelfde probleem: https://www.reddit.com/r/...atsapp_only_on_unifi_aps/
+1Hans van Eijsden
@MaxTheKing28 mei 2019 13:19
Zet je DTIM op 3 in plaats van de standaard 1. Dit heeft het voor mij en in veel andere gevallen opgelost.
Je vindt dit in de controller bij Wireless Networks settings, bij de 802.11 Rate and Beacon Controls.
Zowel de DTIM 2G Period als de DTIM 5G Period op 3 zetten. Dit zorgt ervoor dat mobiele apparaten efficiënter met de verbinding om gaan en beter communiceren met elkaar.
Binnenkort wordt de standaard ook aangepast van 1 naar 3 om dit soort problemen te voorkomen, maar zo ver is het nog niet.
+1MaxTheKing
@Hans van Eijsden28 mei 2019 13:25
Dit heb ik een tijdje terug al gedaan inderdaad, maar het probleem blijft zich voordoen :?
+1Hans van Eijsden
@MaxTheKing28 mei 2019 13:29
Hey, dat is erg vreemd. Zou niet moeten, maar er zijn zoveel variabelen en omstandigheden die dat kunnen veroorzaken, dat ik het dan ook even niet zou weten. Wat je nog kunt proberen is om op de Ubiquiti Discord raad te vragen: https://discord.gg/XKDwp2z is de link. Als ik het niet meer weet en op Tweakers plus het Ubiquiti forum ook geen antwoord kan vinden dan helpen de mensen op Discord me tot op heden super.
+1ardvark99
28 mei 2019 13:24
Versie 4.0.42.10433 is vrijgegeven als Stable, maar er zijn genoeg problemen met deze release. Ik zelf heb problemen met een AC-Pro en een AC-LR, deze draai ik op 4.0.29, de releases daarna gaven problemen, de alert logging werd vol gegooit met de volgende melding: [AP name] /usr/sbin/dnsmasq exited with code 512 and restarted by inittab.

De AC-IW die ik ook heb geeft geen problemen. Een andere site die ik ook draai geeft geen problemen.

Ik heb vanalles geprobeerd om van die alerts af te komen, tot nu toe niet gelukt. Reboots, factory reset, instellingen aangepast van de AP's/controller/switch poorten. Helaas...
+1JayOne
28 mei 2019 13:25
Deze upgrade kent nog wel wat problemen, lees goed het bijbehorende forumtopic door.
