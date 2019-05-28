Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.42.10433, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:
[FIRMWARE] 4.0.42.10433 for UAP/USW has been released | Stable
We've prepared firmware 4.0.42.10433. Please see below for the changelog and links to the firmware binaries.
Firmware changes since 4.0.21:
*UIS-8-450W upgrading from 4.0.33 and earlier will have their PoE firmware upgraded automatically to improve PD compatibility. That process will take a few minutes. PoE will be unavailable during the upgrade process.
- [UAPG2/G3] Fix corrupt UBNT IEs.
- [UAPG2/G3] Handle broadcast DHCP replies properly while using dynamic VLANs.
- [UAPG1/G2] System optimizations.
- [UAPG2] Fix 100FDX negotiation issue after wired uplink state change.
- [UAPG2] Fix downlink AP crash when using a DFS channel for wireless uplink.
- [UAPG2] Fix wireless uplink priority selection fail.
- [UAPG1] Fix Ethernet negotiation.
- [UAPG1] Fix issue causing no Ethernet link when link partner uses manual negotiation.
- [UAPG1] Fix remaining issues with establishing an Ethernet link.
- [AC-Pro/EDU/M-Pro] Fix performance regression in 4.x when uplink is 100Mbps.
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix mDNS leak when Broadcast and Multicast Filter enabled.
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix reset button behavior.
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Stability and compatibility improvements when using `Auto-Optimize Network` or `High Performance Devices`.
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Update kernel.
- [HD/SHD/XG] Fix bug causing lower than expected MCS and throughput when TX power >=25dBm.
- [BaseStationXG] Fix GPS support.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Add association tracking support.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Add support for `High Performance Devices` (also part of `Auto-Optimize Network`).
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Add support to display which client STAs support Fast Roaming.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Enable client STA keepalive support.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix 802.11w (PMF) provisioning.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix a crash when running RF Environment scanning.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix a null pointer access issue.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix AndesSendCmdMsg warnings.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix downlink AP TX rate degradation issue.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix false anomalies/failures.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix some memory leaks.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix speed regression caused by unaligned access.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix TX retry and drop count.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Fix wireless uplink packet forwarding issue.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Improve multi-client performance.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Stability improvements.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] System optimizations.
- [nanoHD/IW-HD/UDM-B] Tweak WiFi Experience scoring.
- [UDM-B] Disable RF Environment scanning as it's unsupported.
- [UAP-IW] Fix behaviour so ports are switched instead of isolated.
- [UAP-IW] Fix link flapping and switch VLAN behavior.
- [UAP-IW] Fix port/management VLAN provisioning.
- [UAP-IW] Fix reported inittab respawn errors.
- [UAP] Add DFS backup channel feature.**
- [UAP] Add initial RFC-5176 support.**
- [UAP] Add U-NII-2C support for Panama country code.
- [UAP] Fix a bug which causes mcad to be removed unexpectedly after a provision.
- [UAP] Fix a bug with guest portal redirection.
- [UAP] Fix and improve User Groups support.
- [UAP] Fix Apple Watch support when using `Auto-Optimize Network` feature.*
- [UAP] Fix connectivity issue for 2.4GHz only devices when using `Auto-Optimize Networks` or `High Performance Devices`.
- [UAP] Fix false `Blocked by access control` anomalies.
- [UAP] Fix false DHCP timeout/failure anomalies.
- [UAP] Fix incorrect/lower than expected 2.4GHz TX power limits.
- [UAP] Fix issues when multiple guest networks on an AP.
- [UAP] Fix RADIUS failover behavior.
- [UAP] Fix RF Environment scanning bug which caused APs to require a power cycle after running a scan.
- [UAP] Improve client STA compatibility when using `High Performance Devices` (also part of `Auto-Optimize Networks`).
- [UAP] Regulatory updates for Russia.
- [U-LTE] Disable RF Environment scanning as it's unsupported.
- [USW] Fix timeout issue when provisioning 200+ VLANs.
- [UIS] Improve PD compatibility.*
- [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Add initial routing support.**
- [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Fix a bug that may cause the in-row SFP port to disable when setting an Ethernet port to Disabled.
- [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Further improvements to PD autodetection.
- [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Improve handling when no uplink detected.
- [USW-Pro/XG-6POE] Improve PoE reliability.
- [USW-Pro] Add LCM brightness/sync support.**
- [USW-Pro] Change throughput update interval on LCM to 1 second.
- [USW-Pro] Fix a rare bug in LCM initialization during boot.
- [USW-Pro] Improve reliability of LCM sync feature.
- [USW-Pro] Tweak LCM touch event behaviour.
- [USW-Flex] Fix a bug which may prevent device from booting.
- [USW-Flex] Improve device initialization reliability.
- [US8] Disable IPv6 on VLAN interfaces.
- [USW] Add Wired User Experience support.**
- [USW] Fix 10/100Mbps manual negotiation.
- [USW] Fix false PoE overload events.
- [USW] Fix SNMPv3 data leaking without auth.
- [USW] Improve Fault Status text when checking PoE info via shell.
- [SEC] Fix CVE-2019-8912.
- [HW] Fix alerts generated when inittab restarts a process.
- [HW] Fix STUN URL resolution.
- [HW] Fix support for Custom Upgrades via FTP.
- [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
**Controller support pending/varies