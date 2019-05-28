Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Intel NUC7ixBNx 0079

Intel heeft voor zijn NUC-modellen in de 7ixBNx-serie nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 0079 als versienummer. Afhankelijk van het model is er een Intel Core-processor van het type i7-7567U, i5-7260U of i3-7100U aanwezig. Daarnaast hebben de BNK-modellen alleen een m2-aansluiting voor opslag, en voegen de BNH-modellen daar een bay voor een 2,5"-schijf aan toe. De lijst met aanpassingen voor deze firmware ziet er als volgt uit:

This download record provides options for updating the BIOS of these Intel NUC products: NUC7i7BNH, NUC7i7BNB, NUC7i5BNH, NUC7i5BNK, NUC7i5BNB, NUC7i3BNH, NUC7i3BNK, and NUC7i3BNB. You only need to download one.

Known errata
Due to the Intel ME firmware update in BIOS version 0079, you can’t downgrade to version 0072 or earlier.

BIOS Version 0079 - BNKBL357.86A.0079.2019.0516.1758
  • ROM Image Checksum: 0x477A
  • ME Firmware: 11.8.60.3561
  • EC Firmware: 08.15
  • Memory Reference Code: Based on 3.6.4
  • Integrated Graphics
  • Option ROM: Build 1059 PC 14.34
  • UEFI Driver: 9.0.1084
  • SATA RAID Option ROM: 16.8.0.1000
  • AHCI Code: Based on AHCI 13
  • LAN Option ROM: v0.1.10 PXE-2.1 (build 092)
  • Visual BIOS: 2.2.23
New Fixes/Features:
  • Updated processor microcode.
  • Fixed the issue where the BIOS was inaccessible using the USB Type C port.
BIOS Version 0078 - BNKBL357.86A.0078.2019.0425.1314

New Fixes/Features:
  • Added ENERGY Star e-logo support.
  • Implemented security fix.
BIOS Version 0076 - BNKBL357.86A.0076.2019.0219.1646

New Fixes/Features:
  • Fixed issue where Thunderbolt Software always asks to approve device when Thunderbolt Security in BIOS is set to Legacy Mode.
  • Updated BIOS code for security fixes.
  • Updated VBIOS to Build 1059 PC 14.34.
  • Updated GOP to version 9.0.1084.
  • Updated Intel ME firmware to version 11.8.60.3561.
  • Updated RST to version 16.8.0.1000.
Versienummer 0079
Releasestatus Final
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/28809/BIOS-Update-BNKBL357-86A-?product=98414
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

28-05-2019 13:04

28-05-2019 • 13:04

Bron: Intel

