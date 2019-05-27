Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.10.4, 4.9.8 en 4.8.12 klaargezet, met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 4.10.4 BUG 13938: s3: SMB1: Don't allow recvfile on stream fsp's.

BUG 13882: py/provision: Fix for Python 2.6.

BUG 13873: netcmd: Fix 'passwordsettings --max-pwd-age' command.

BUG 13938: s3:smbd: Don't use recvfile on streams.

BUG 13896: vfs_ceph: Explicitly enable libcephfs POSIX ACL support.

BUG 13940: vfs_ceph: Fix cephwrap_flistxattr() debug message.

BUG 13895: ctdb-common: Avoid race between fd and signal events.

BUG 13892: lib: Initialize getline() arguments.

BUG 13903: winbind: Fix overlapping id ranges.

BUG 13902: lib util debug: Increase format buffer to 4KiB.

BUG 13927: nsswitch pam_winbind: Fix Asan use after free.

BUG 13929: s4 lib socket: Ensure address string owned by parent struct.

BUG 13936: s3 rpc_client: Fix Asan stack use after scope.

BUG 10097: s3:smbd: Handle IO_REPARSE_TAG_DFS in SMB_FIND_FILE_FULL_DIRECTORY_INFO.

BUG 10344: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING completely on tdis.

BUG 12845: smb2_sesssetup: avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for session setup.

BUG 13698: smb2_tcon: Avoid STATUS_PENDING completely on tdis.

BUG 13796: smb2_sesssetup: avoid STATUS_PENDING responses for session setup.

BUG 13843: dbcheck: Fix the err_empty_attribute() check.

BUG 13858: vfs_snapper: Drop unneeded fstat handler.

BUG 13862: vfs_default: Fix vfswrap_offload_write_send() NT_STATUS_INVALID_VIEW_SIZE check.

BUG 13863: smb2_server: Grant all 8192 credits to clients.

BUG 13919: smbd: Implement SMB_FILE_NORMALIZED_NAME_INFORMATION handling.

BUG 13872: s3/vfs_glusterfs: Dynamically determine NAME_MAX.

BUG 13918: s3: modules: ceph: Use current working directory instead of share path.

BUG 13831: winbind: Use domain name from lsa query for sid_to_name cache entry.

BUG 13865: memcache: Increase size of default memcache to 512k.

BUG 13857: docs: Update smbclient manpage for "--max-protocol".

BUG 13937: s3:utils: If share is NULL in smbcacls, don't print it.

BUG 13939: s3:smbspool: Fix regression printing with Kerberos credentials.

BUG 13860: ctdb-scripts: CTDB restarts failed NFS RPC services by hand, which is incompatible with systemd.

BUG 13888: ctdb-daemon: Revert "We can not assume that just because we could complete a TCP handshake".

BUG 13930: ctdb-daemon: Never use 0 as a client ID.

BUG 13904: s3:debug: Enable logging for early startup failures. Version 4.10.3 CVE-2018-16860 (Samba AD DC S4U2Self/S4U2Proxy unkeyed checksum)

BUG 13685: CVE-2018-16860: Heimdal KDC: Reject PA-S4U2Self with unkeyed checksum. CVE-2018-16860: The checksum validation in the S4U2Self handler in the embedded Heimdal KDC did not first confirm that the checksum was keyed, allowing replacement of the requested target (client) principal.