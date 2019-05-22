Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Racket 7.3

Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.3 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Racket v7.3

Racket-on-Chez continues to improve. Snapshot builds are currently available at pre.racket-lang.org, and we expect that Racket-on-Chez will be included as a download option in the next release.

In addition, the Racket 7.3 release includes the following improvements:
  • There is a new set of teaching languages for the upcoming German-language textbook "Schreibe Dein Programm!" (https://www.deinprogramm.de/).
  • Racket's IO system has been refactored to improve performance and simplify internal design.
  • Racket's JSON reader is dramatically faster.
  • The `plot` library includes color map support for renderers.
  • The Racket web library has improved support for 307 redirects.
  • The Racket web server provides better response messages by default for common status codes.
  • The `pict` library includes a `shear` function.
The following people contributed to this release: Alex Harsányi, Alexander McLin, Alexander Shopov, Alexis King, Alex Knauth, Andrew Kent, Bert De Ketelaere, Ben Greenman, Fred Fu, Georges Dupéron, Greg Hendershott, Gustavo Massaccesi, Jay McCarthy, Jesse Alama John Clements, Jordan Johnson, Kimball Germane, Lassi Kortela, Leif Andersen Leo Uino, Marc Kaufmann, Matthew Butterick, Matthew Flatt, Matthias Felleisen Michael MacLeod, Mike Sperber, Paulo Matos, Philip McGrath Philippe Meunier, Pierre-Evariste Dagand, Robby Findler, Ron Garcia, Ryan Culpepper, Ryan Kramer Sam Tobin-Hochstadt, Shu-Hung You, Sorawee Porncharoenwase, Spencer Florence Spencer Mitchell, Stephen De Gabrielle, Vincent St-Amour, Vladilen Kozin, Winston Weinert, yjqww6, Wayo Cavazos
Versienummer 7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Racket
Download https://download.racket-lang.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

22-05-2019 09:24
22-05-2019 • 09:24

Bron: Racket

