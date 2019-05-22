Voor de veiligheid is het beter om verschillende wachtwoorden te gebruiken, zodat als een bepaalde service wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk zijn. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst. 1Password is er hier een van, en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie en als app op verschillende platforms, zoals Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Het kan dertig dagen geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. AgileBits heeft twee nieuwe versies uitgegeven: 1Password voor macOS 7.2.6 en 1Password X 1.15.2, deze laatste is een addin voor Chrome, Firefox en Opera. De veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

1Password for Mac 7.2.6



Hello folks! Today's update contains a few small internal fixes and a security fix. While we never prompt you for a review within 1Password itself, seeing your 1Password review on GetApp would be really cool. If you need us you can find us at @1Password on Twitter. If you have questions or need support just pop on over to support.1password.com and we'll point you in the right direction.



P.S. If you want to get a look behind the curtain here at 1Password, we're hiring! Let 1Password.com/jobs be your guide.



NEW Added support for ■■■■■■■■■■■ for those with 1Password accounts. (Apologies for the redaction, we'll clean this up when we launch this feature on 1Password.com). SECURITY Reduced memory usage and enhanced security for those using older versions of macOS by ensuring all items are freed when 1Password locks. 1Password X 1.15.2



Thanks to all the invaluable feedback you've provided in the last couple weeks, this maintenance update brings you improved behavior in many languages and Suggestions. 🙂



NEW Added accessible transitions to areas of the pop-up that take longer to load, such as the item list and item overview. {1057} IMPROVEMENTS Items listed in the pop-up are now styled differently when focus is outside the search field. {1113}

Accounts and vaults are now sorted more consistently. {1120}

Updated localizations for all languages.

Login items now always appear obove other items in Suggestions. {1206}

Credit card numbers are now copied without spaces. {1210}

The pop-up opens faster when opened on pages that are still loading. FIXED The scan QR code, favorite, and edit All Vaults buttons now show a description when hovered. {1188}

Restored ability to use partial words in the Password Generator. {1167}

The category selector now consistently opens when pressing space. {1205}

Item details are now shown correctly when the item doesn't contain created or updated dates. {1220}

Greatly improved performance on pages with hundreds of fields or more.

The Suggestions view will suggest all relevant logins, credit cards, and identities for the current page.

The pop-up now closes when copying generated passwords if it's not in detached mode. {1180}

The "Autofill" button is now a reasonable length in all languages. {1166}