MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars timmeren druk aan de weg en hebben versie 10.4.5 uitgebracht als releasecandidate voor de 10.4.x-tak. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.5 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.



MariaDB 10.4.5 is a Release Candidate (RC) release.



Notable Changes



General Server New mysqlimport option, --ignore-foreign-keys (MDEV-788).

Setting sql_mode to MSSQL implements a limited subset of Microsoft SQL Server's language. See SQL_MODE=MSSQL (MDEV-19142).

Add CAST(expr AS FLOAT) (MDEV-16872).

List of slave transaction errors that will result in a retry rather than a halt (slave_transaction_retry_errors) have been increased by default, assisting Spider setups to be more robust (MDEV-16543).

MDEV-15458 - Segfault in heap_scan() upon UPDATE after ADD SYSTEM VERSIONING

MDEV-19235 - MariaDB Server compiled for 128 Indexes crashes at startup InnoDB Merge InnoDB changes from MySQL 5.6.44 and 5.7.26

Fixes of corruption or crashes: MDEV-19241, MDEV-13942, MDEV-19385, MDEV-16060, MDEV-18220, MDEV-17540

InnoDB recovery fixes and speedup: MDEV-12699, MDEV-19356 Encryption MDEV-14398 - innodb_encrypt_tables will work even with innodb_encryption_rotate_key_age=0 Information schema MDEV-19490 show tables fails when selecting the information_schema database Statistics MDEV-19407 - Assertion `field->table->stats_is_read' failed in is_eits_usable

New status variable, Aborted_connects_preauth, that records the number of connection attempts that were aborted prior to authentication (MDEV-19277). Packaging As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this is the last release of MariaDB 10.4 for Fedora 28

Packages and a repository for Fedora 30 and Ubuntu 19.04 "disco" have been added with this release, visit the Repository Configuration Tool for instructions on adding the repository Security Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2019-2614 CVE-2019-2627 CVE-2019-2628

Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.4.5, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.