Software-update: IrfanView 4.53

IrfanView logo (75 pix) Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.53 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.53:
  • New effect in Image->Effects menu: Insert Speech Bubbles
  • Examples/Screenshot: speech_bubbles.jpg
  • New effect in Image menu: Add Shadow, Shape, Rounded corners, Snowflake etc.
  • New effect in Image menu: Add Hexagon (or tiles), Star, Spikes, Heart etc.
  • Show mouse zoom magnifier: CTRL+SHIFT + Mouse-move in the image
  • (mouse wheel zooms within magnifier area, click inside closes it)
  • New border effect in "Add Frame" dialog: Broken Edge
  • New effect added: Radial Brighten (Effects browser dialog)
  • New option in Capture dialog: Draw red circle around cursor
  • New option in Advanced batch dialog: Set maximal dimensions for resize
  • Profiles option added to Contact Sheet dialog
  • Option to read 1 BPP images in RAW dialog
  • Command line: /filepattern can be combined with /slideshow
  • TIF/PCX/PSD loading bugs fixed (thanks to Apriorit)
  • Some PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions
Versienummer 4.53
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Irfan Skiljan
Download https://www.irfanview.com/64bit.htm
Bestandsgrootte 3,42MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

15-05-2019 19:59

15-05-2019 • 19:59

Bron: Irfan Skiljan

Update-historie

IrfanView

Reacties (10)

+2Evanescent
15 mei 2019 22:16
Deze tool mis ik het meest op Linux! Echt de perfecte image viewer.
edit: En natuurlijk batch converter. Qua UI heb ik deze op Linux nog niet gevonden.

@nopcode Ik vond het er al zo raar uitzien :D :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door Evanescent op 16 mei 2019 08:32]

Reageer
0AquaL1te
@Evanescent16 mei 2019 11:06
Nautilus (GNOME Files) kan images resizen, als je dat bedoelt? Verder weet ik niet precies wat Irfanview bijzonder maakt ten opzichte van Eye of GNOME/GNOME Photos. Nooit Irfanview gebruikt (of Windows de afgelopen 10 jaar).
Reageer
0Je Moeder
@Evanescent16 mei 2019 14:14
Ik start nog regelmatig een VM met Windows op m'n MacBook om dit programma te gebruiken, ook voor macOS nog geen fatsoenlijk alternatief gevonden.
Reageer
+1jpsch
15 mei 2019 20:28
Check voor updates komt nog altijd bij de 32-bit versie uit.
Reageer
+1Aikon
@jpsch15 mei 2019 22:20
Een 32 bit programma zal zich doorgaans niet gaan updaten naar een 64 bit variant. Ik ken er geen voorbeeld van.

Daarnaast kan je de 32 en 64 bit versie van irfanview naast elkaar draaien.
Reageer
+1dennis_rsb
15 mei 2019 22:27
Gebruik dit tooltje nog regelmatig om foto's te verkleinen (origineel houd ik normaliter ook als master, ivm compressie enzo) om bijvoorbeeld te gebruiken op forums of social media en dergelijke.
Reageer
+1Xaphod
16 mei 2019 07:05
Geweldig programma dat ik al jaren gebruik.
Reageer
0CivLord
16 mei 2019 09:43
Vraagje voor de powerusers.
Kan InfanView ook m.b.v. de datum uit de EXIF de bestandsdatum wijzigen? En omgekeerd m.b.v. de bestandsdatum de datum in de EXIF invullen?

Ik maak soms overzichten van foto's uit verschillende bronnen. Voor het gebruik in verschillende programma's is het handig wanneer in de EXIF de datum/ tijd staat van het moment waarop de foto genomen is (dat ontbreekt bv. bij foto's die door WhatsApp of verschillende andere programma's via internet gedeeld worden) en dat die gelijk is aan de bestandsdatum (voor het sorteren binnen programma's die alleen op naam, extensie of bestandsdatum kunnen sorteren).
Ik gebruik nu een oude versie van ACDsee, maar dat is een log programma, dat steeds meer kuren begint te vertonen.
Reageer
0ajaLx
16 mei 2019 11:21
wellicht met ExifTool?
bijvoorbeeld exiftool -v "-FileModifyDate>AllDates" *
Soms een beetje zoeken hoe je iets kunt aanpassen maar er zijn legio voorbeelden te vinden...
Reageer


