Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.53 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.53: New effect in Image->Effects menu: Insert Speech Bubbles

Examples/Screenshot: speech_bubbles.jpg

New effect in Image menu: Add Shadow, Shape, Rounded corners, Snowflake etc.

New effect in Image menu: Add Hexagon (or tiles), Star, Spikes, Heart etc.

Show mouse zoom magnifier: CTRL+SHIFT + Mouse-move in the image

(mouse wheel zooms within magnifier area, click inside closes it)

New border effect in "Add Frame" dialog: Broken Edge

New effect added: Radial Brighten (Effects browser dialog)

New option in Capture dialog: Draw red circle around cursor

New option in Advanced batch dialog: Set maximal dimensions for resize

Profiles option added to Contact Sheet dialog

Option to read 1 BPP images in RAW dialog

Command line: /filepattern can be combined with /slideshow

TIF/PCX/PSD loading bugs fixed (thanks to Apriorit)

Some PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions