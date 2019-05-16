Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 2019 van Visual Studio uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.0.4 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service improperly performs certain file operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could delete files in arbitrary locations. To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would require unprivileged access to a vulnerable system. The security update addresses the vulnerability by securing locations the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector performs file operations in.