MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.3.15, 10.2.24 en 10.1.40 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak stamt uit mei 2018, de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017 en de eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak van oktober 2015. Alle drie hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.3.15 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.15 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



General server MDEV-17894 - Assertion `(thd->lex)->current_select' failed in MYSQLparse(), query with VALUES()

MDEV-18968 - Both (WHERE 0.1) and (WHERE NOT 0.1) return empty set

MDEV-18466 - Unsafe to log updates on tables referenced by foreign keys with triggers in statement format

MDEV-18899 - Server crashes in Field::set_warning_truncated_wrong_value

MDEV-18298 - Crashes server with segfault during role grants

MDEV-17610 - Unexpected connection abort after certain operations from within stored procedure

MDEV-19112 - WITH clause does not work with information_schema as default database

MDEV-17830 - Server crashes in Item_null_result::field_type upon SELECT with CHARSET(date) and ROLLUP

MDEV-14041 - Server crashes in String::length on queries with functions and ROLLUP

MDEV-18920 - Prepared statements with st_convexhull hang and eat 100% cpu.

MDEV-15837 - Assertion item1->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM && item2->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM

MDEV-9531 - GROUP_CONCAT with ORDER BY inside takes a lot of memory while it's executed

MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account

Bug#28986737 - RENAMING AND REPLACING MYSQL.USER TABLE CAN LEAD TO A SERVER CRASH

MDEV-19350 - Server crashes in delete_tree_element / ... / Item_func_group_concat::repack_tree

MDEV-19188 - Server Crash When Using a Trigger With A Number of Virtual Columns on INSERT/UPDATE

MDEV-19352 - Server crash in alloc_histograms_for_table_share upon query from information schema InnoDB Merge InnoDB changes from MySQL 5.6.44 and 5.7.26

Fixes of corruption or crashes: MDEV-19241, MDEV-13942, MDEV-19385, MDEV-16060, MDEV-18220, MDEV-17540

InnoDB recovery fixes and speedup: MDEV-18733, MDEV-12699, MDEV-19356 Encryption MDEV-14398 - innodb_encrypt_tables will work even with innodb_encryption_rotate_key_age=0 Protocol MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account Replication MDEV-14784 - Slave crashes in show_status_array upon running a trigger with select from I_S Mariabackup MDEV-19060 - mariabackup continues, despite failing to open a tablespace Packaging & Misc MDEV-19054 - mysql_upgrade_service now allows MySQL 5.7 to MariaDB 10.2 upgrade

Starting with this release, we are now providing src.rpm packages for some platforms (MDEV-7066)

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.3 for Fedora 28 Security MDEV-18686 - Add option to PAM authentication plugin to allow case insensitive username matching

bugfix - multi-update checked privileges on views incorrectly (commit 5057d4637525eadad438d25ee6a4870a4e6b384c)

MDEV-19276 - during connect, write error log warning for ER_DBACCESS_DENIED_ERROR, if log_warnings > 1

MDEV-17456 - Malicious SUPER user can possibly change audit log configuration without leaving traces.

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2019-2614 CVE-2019-2627 CVE-2019-2628

MariaDB 10.2.24 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.24 will be a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



General server MDEV-18968 - Both (WHERE 0.1) and (WHERE NOT 0.1) return empty set

MDEV-18466 - Unsafe to log updates on tables referenced by foreign keys with triggers in statement format

MDEV-18899 - Server crashes in Field::set_warning_truncated_wrong_value

MDEV-18298 - Crashes server with segfault during role grants

MDEV-17610 - Unexpected connection abort after certain operations from within stored procedure

MDEV-19112 - WITH clause does not work with information_schema as default database

MDEV-17830 - Server crashes in Item_null_result::field_type upon SELECT with CHARSET(date) and ROLLUP

MDEV-14041 - Server crashes in String::length on queries with functions and ROLLUP

MDEV-18920 - Prepared statements with st_convexhull hang and eat 100% cpu.

MDEV-15837 - Assertion item1->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM && item2->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM

MDEV-9531 - GROUP_CONCAT with ORDER BY inside takes a lot of memory while it's executed

MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account

Bug#28986737 - RENAMING AND REPLACING MYSQL.USER TABLE CAN LEAD TO A SERVER CRASH

MDEV-19350 - Server crashes in delete_tree_element / ... / Item_func_group_concat::repack_tree

MDEV-19188 - Server Crash When Using a Trigger With A Number of Virtual Columns on INSERT/UPDATE

MDEV-19352 - Server crash in alloc_histograms_for_table_share upon query from information schema InnoDB Merge InnoDB changes from MySQL 5.6.44 and 5.7.26

InnoDB persistent corruption fixes: MDEV-19426, MDEV-19022, MDEV-19241, MDEV-13942

InnoDB recovery fixes and speedup: MDEV-18733, MDEV-12699, MDEV-19356, MDEV-19426 Encryption MDEV-14398 - innodb_encrypt_tables will work even with innodb_encryption_rotate_key_age=0 Protocol MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account Replication MDEV-14784 - Slave crashes in show_status_array upon running a trigger with select from I_S Mariabackup MDEV-19060 - mariabackup continues, despite failing to open a tablespace Packaging & Misc MDEV-19054 - mysql_upgrade_service now allows MySQL 5.7 to MariaDB 10.2 upgrade

Starting with this release, we are now providing src.rpm packages for some platforms (MDEV-7066)

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.2 for Fedora 28 Security MDEV-18686 - Add option to PAM authentication plugin to allow case insensitive username matching

bugfix - multi-update checked privileges on views incorrectly (commit 5057d4637525eadad438d25ee6a4870a4e6b384c)

MDEV-19276 - during connect, write error log warning for ER_DBACCESS_DENIED_ERROR, if log_warnings > 1

MDEV-17456 - Malicious SUPER user can possibly change audit log configuration without leaving traces.

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2019-2614 CVE-2019-2627 CVE-2019-2628

MariaDB 10.1.40 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.1.40 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes This release fixes a regression that was introduced by MariaDB 10.1.39 — by the first installation (not upgrades) of MariaDB rpm packages on a non-systemd Linux distribution, such as CentOS6, the newly created /var/lib/mysql was created with too restrictive file permissions, so clients could not access the unix socket /var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock. Apart from the above bug fix, this release is identical to MariaDB 10.1.39.