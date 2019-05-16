MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.3.15, 10.2.24 en 10.1.40 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak stamt uit mei 2018, de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017 en de eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak van oktober 2015. Alle drie hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
MariaDB 10.3.15 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.3 is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.15 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!
General server
InnoDB
- MDEV-17894 - Assertion `(thd->lex)->current_select' failed in MYSQLparse(), query with VALUES()
- MDEV-18968 - Both (WHERE 0.1) and (WHERE NOT 0.1) return empty set
- MDEV-18466 - Unsafe to log updates on tables referenced by foreign keys with triggers in statement format
- MDEV-18899 - Server crashes in Field::set_warning_truncated_wrong_value
- MDEV-18298 - Crashes server with segfault during role grants
- MDEV-17610 - Unexpected connection abort after certain operations from within stored procedure
- MDEV-19112 - WITH clause does not work with information_schema as default database
- MDEV-17830 - Server crashes in Item_null_result::field_type upon SELECT with CHARSET(date) and ROLLUP
- MDEV-14041 - Server crashes in String::length on queries with functions and ROLLUP
- MDEV-18920 - Prepared statements with st_convexhull hang and eat 100% cpu.
- MDEV-15837 - Assertion item1->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM && item2->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM
- MDEV-9531 - GROUP_CONCAT with ORDER BY inside takes a lot of memory while it's executed
- MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account
- Bug#28986737 - RENAMING AND REPLACING MYSQL.USER TABLE CAN LEAD TO A SERVER CRASH
- MDEV-19350 - Server crashes in delete_tree_element / ... / Item_func_group_concat::repack_tree
- MDEV-19188 - Server Crash When Using a Trigger With A Number of Virtual Columns on INSERT/UPDATE
- MDEV-19352 - Server crash in alloc_histograms_for_table_share upon query from information schema
Encryption
- Merge InnoDB changes from MySQL 5.6.44 and 5.7.26
- Fixes of corruption or crashes: MDEV-19241, MDEV-13942, MDEV-19385, MDEV-16060, MDEV-18220, MDEV-17540
- InnoDB recovery fixes and speedup: MDEV-18733, MDEV-12699, MDEV-19356
Protocol
- MDEV-14398 - innodb_encrypt_tables will work even with innodb_encryption_rotate_key_age=0
Replication
- MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account
Mariabackup
- MDEV-14784 - Slave crashes in show_status_array upon running a trigger with select from I_S
Packaging & Misc
- MDEV-19060 - mariabackup continues, despite failing to open a tablespace
Security
- MDEV-19054 - mysql_upgrade_service now allows MySQL 5.7 to MariaDB 10.2 upgrade
- Starting with this release, we are now providing src.rpm packages for some platforms (MDEV-7066)
- As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.3 for Fedora 28
MariaDB 10.2.24 Release Notes
- MDEV-18686 - Add option to PAM authentication plugin to allow case insensitive username matching
- bugfix - multi-update checked privileges on views incorrectly (commit 5057d4637525eadad438d25ee6a4870a4e6b384c)
- MDEV-19276 - during connect, write error log warning for ER_DBACCESS_DENIED_ERROR, if log_warnings > 1
- MDEV-17456 - Malicious SUPER user can possibly change audit log configuration without leaving traces.
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities:
- CVE-2019-2614
- CVE-2019-2627
- CVE-2019-2628
MariaDB 10.2 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.24 will be a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!
General server
InnoDB
- MDEV-18968 - Both (WHERE 0.1) and (WHERE NOT 0.1) return empty set
- MDEV-18466 - Unsafe to log updates on tables referenced by foreign keys with triggers in statement format
- MDEV-18899 - Server crashes in Field::set_warning_truncated_wrong_value
- MDEV-18298 - Crashes server with segfault during role grants
- MDEV-17610 - Unexpected connection abort after certain operations from within stored procedure
- MDEV-19112 - WITH clause does not work with information_schema as default database
- MDEV-17830 - Server crashes in Item_null_result::field_type upon SELECT with CHARSET(date) and ROLLUP
- MDEV-14041 - Server crashes in String::length on queries with functions and ROLLUP
- MDEV-18920 - Prepared statements with st_convexhull hang and eat 100% cpu.
- MDEV-15837 - Assertion item1->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM && item2->type() == Item::FIELD_ITEM
- MDEV-9531 - GROUP_CONCAT with ORDER BY inside takes a lot of memory while it's executed
- MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account
- Bug#28986737 - RENAMING AND REPLACING MYSQL.USER TABLE CAN LEAD TO A SERVER CRASH
- MDEV-19350 - Server crashes in delete_tree_element / ... / Item_func_group_concat::repack_tree
- MDEV-19188 - Server Crash When Using a Trigger With A Number of Virtual Columns on INSERT/UPDATE
- MDEV-19352 - Server crash in alloc_histograms_for_table_share upon query from information schema
Encryption
- Merge InnoDB changes from MySQL 5.6.44 and 5.7.26
- InnoDB persistent corruption fixes: MDEV-19426, MDEV-19022, MDEV-19241, MDEV-13942
- InnoDB recovery fixes and speedup: MDEV-18733, MDEV-12699, MDEV-19356, MDEV-19426
Protocol
- MDEV-14398 - innodb_encrypt_tables will work even with innodb_encryption_rotate_key_age=0
Replication
- MDEV-17036 - BULK with replace doesn't take the first parameter in account
Mariabackup
- MDEV-14784 - Slave crashes in show_status_array upon running a trigger with select from I_S
Packaging & Misc
- MDEV-19060 - mariabackup continues, despite failing to open a tablespace
Security
- MDEV-19054 - mysql_upgrade_service now allows MySQL 5.7 to MariaDB 10.2 upgrade
- Starting with this release, we are now providing src.rpm packages for some platforms (MDEV-7066)
- As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.2 for Fedora 28
MariaDB 10.1.40 Release Notes
- MDEV-18686 - Add option to PAM authentication plugin to allow case insensitive username matching
- bugfix - multi-update checked privileges on views incorrectly (commit 5057d4637525eadad438d25ee6a4870a4e6b384c)
- MDEV-19276 - during connect, write error log warning for ER_DBACCESS_DENIED_ERROR, if log_warnings > 1
- MDEV-17456 - Malicious SUPER user can possibly change audit log configuration without leaving traces.
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities:
- CVE-2019-2614
- CVE-2019-2627
- CVE-2019-2628
MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.1.40 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!
Notable Changes
Apart from the above bug fix, this release is identical to MariaDB 10.1.39.
- This release fixes a regression that was introduced by MariaDB 10.1.39 — by the first installation (not upgrades) of MariaDB rpm packages on a non-systemd Linux distribution, such as CentOS6, the newly created /var/lib/mysql was created with too restrictive file permissions, so clients could not access the unix socket /var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock.