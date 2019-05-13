Al weer even geleden is versie 1.9.1 van OpenTTD uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor en het water, en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer zo grote maps als in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.9.1 Fix #6564: Enforce types of arguments for station name strings (#7419)

Fix #7433: Don't use AirportSpec substitute if it's not enabled (#7435)

Fix #7447, #7466, #7476: Missing NewGRF strings due to Action 4 feature check skipping pseudo-feature 48 (#7449)

Fix #6222: Advanced sprite layout sometimes showed incorrect railtype ground tile. (#7460)

Fix #7439: CompanyRemoveReason overwritten by ClientID (#7465)

Fix: [Windows] Incorrect error handling could lead to cascading error windows (#7482)

Fix #7478: Don't remove NewGRF objects on company take-over. (#7483) Version 1.9.0 Fix #7411: Use industry production callback (if used) on initial industry cargo generation (#7412) Version 1.9.0-RC2 Fix #7400: WaterClass for tree tiles was not converted for old saves preventing industry creation (#7405)

Fix: Filtered file list did not scroll properly (#7402)

Fix #7391: Don't invalidate go to depot orders of non-aircraft when invalidating hangar orders that happen to share IDs (#7392)

Fix #7386: Measurement tooltip for tunnels, aqueducts & docks did not display or flickered (#7389)

Fix: Wrong company performance rating when money exceeds INT_MAX (#7382)

Fix: Permit loading of industry production callback with invalid cargo type (#7364)

Fix: Spelling for a few real town names (#7338)

Fix: Runway too short for large aircraft message should not depend on plane crashes setting (#7325)

Fix #7334: Ship lost after crossing bridge due to path cache not being consumed while on final bridge end (#7335) Version 1.9.0-RC1 Add: Various AI/GS functions for vehicle groups (#7225)

Change: Synchronise introduction date and reliability randomness across vehicles with the same base introduction date (#7147)

Change: Allow towns to build bridges over rails and one-way roads (#7291)

Fix: Detection of coast tiles with trees on them (#7309)

Fix: Emergency netsave saved the title game instead of the broken game in question (#7298)

Fix: Company livery window showed incorrect groups when opened in multiplayer (#7288)

Fix: Unable to select last group in open livery window (#7283)

Fix: Goto hangar orders were not invalidated when rebuilding airports (#7100) Version 1.9.0-beta3 Feature: Option to adjust font size separately from GUI size (#7003)

Feature: Increase maximum number of orders from 64000 to ~16.7m (#7220)

Add: Show performance of AI and GS in framerate window

Add: News menu entry and shortcut for deleting all messages (#7240)

Change: [OSX] Improved scrolling behaviour when using touchpads

Change: Add scrollbar to cargo legend in cargo payment rates window

Change: Owner of vehicle with exclusive transport rights may now load cargo from neutral stations (#7256)

Change: Improved UI behaviour when dragging sound volume sliders with the mouse (#7227)

Change: Use selected vehicle group as parent when creating a new group (#7224)

Change: Use SlErrorCorrupt() on pool index error when loading a savegame, instead of terminating (#7219)

Change: Skip reliability decay if servicing is disabled

Fix: Remove desert around lakes upon generation

Fix: Re-sorting file list did not update filtered rows

Fix #7159: Waiting time at red one-way signals was too short

Fix #7189: Fluidsynth volume gain too high

Fix #7004: Cargo flow legend was not properly refreshed after zooming (#7265)

Fix: Possibility to modify wrong AI/GS settings when switching AI/GS scripts around (#7090, #7091)

Fix: Use more descriptive "spectator" strings for story book and goal dropdown menus

Fix #6599: Disable build and rename button in build vehicle window when no vehicle is selected

Fix: Do not mangle tagged revision strings for network revision strings

Fix #7151: AI start date deviation was still applied when not set to a random AI (#7223)

Fix #7197: Invalidate depot buttons when necessary (#7212)

Doc: [AI] UnshareOrders empties the orders list of the vehicle Version 1.9.0-beta2 Fix: Non-Windows builds did not get correct git hash Version 1.9.0-beta1 Note: OpenTTD was migrated to GitHub for 1.9, so SVN revision and FlySpray numbers have been replaced with Pull Requests and Issue numbers

Feature: Group liveries, and livery window usability enhancements (#7108)

Feature: Overhaul of music system, support MPSMIDI music files (TTD DOS/TTO) (#6839)

Feature: [Win32] Rewritten DMusic and WinMM music drivers

Feature: [Win32] New XAudio2 sound driver

Feature: [Linux] New Fluidsynth music driver

Feature: Framerate display window (#6822)

Feature: [NewGRF] Ability for industries & houses to produce and/or accept up to 16 different cargoes

Feature #6610: Allow towns to build houses on road turns (#6758)

Feature: Replace independent map scrolling GUI settings with single option, and add choice to not lock cursor position when scrolling (#6756)

Feature #6459: API for querying network clients from GS (#6736)

Feature: New Russian Ruble & Mexican Peso as currencies (#6678, #7035)

Feature #4186: Append '(City)' after city names in the town directory

Feature #986: Automatic save when losing connection to a network game

Add: [NewGRF] Flag to hide rail types from construction (#7118)

Add: [NewGRF] Airport animation trigger for plane landing (#6334)

Add #4115: Default starting company colour setting (#6998)

Add: Mixer feature for streaming sampled music

Add #6460: [AI] start_date parameter for Random AIs on new game

Add: BACKSPACE can be mapped as a hotkey

Add: 32bpp SSE2 blitter palette animator (#6795)

Change: Make ships turn slowly when changing direction and stop when going up or down a lock (#7065, #7150)

Change: Improve ship pathfinder performance

Change: Decouple GUI timing from game ticks (#6780)

Change: Desert tiles are now half-desert if a neighboured tile is non-desert or sea/coast (#4754)

Change: Gradually slow down aircraft speed on breakdown (#6932)

Change: [NewGRF] Increase rail type & cargo type limits to 64

Change: [NewGRF] Increase size of persistent storage to 256

Change: [NewGRF] Use last OpenTTD SVN revision in NewGRF version number (#6843)

Change: Clone tool in depot window now behaves like clone button in vehicle window (#6754)

Change #6397: Keep town growth rate in sync with house count

Change: Scale default FreeType font size selection by UI zoom level

Change: [OSX] Reversed pinch to zoom behaviour

Change: Switch town growth rate and counter to actual game ticks (#6763)

Change: Non-tag revisions are now named '<commitdate>-<branch>-g<shorthash><modified>'

Change: Rewrite several bits of documentation in markdown

Fix: Reinitialise graph GUI on game restart (#7191)

Fix: Potential crash during shutdown after unpacking downloaded content (#7185)

Fix #6584: Text layout in engine preview dialogue

Fix #6636: Airplanes could be sent to helicopter station depots

Fix: Deadlock when launched with -n switch (#7103)

Fix: Various corrections to town names in non-English languages (#7038, 7141)

Fix: Only consider airport tiles when placing (for non-rectangular airports) (#6613)

Fix: Spelling fixes on some Latin American town names

Fix #7001: Pathfinders should see standard road stations as tiles where to reverse

Fix #6676: Prevent helicopters from stopping in midair during some kinds of landing

Fix: Remove need to use Ctrl+Click when building stations next to competitors (#6906)

Fix: [NewGRF] Make VA2 operator 11 (ror) behave well-defined when rotating by 0 bits

Fix #4109: Add more water checks to the Oil Rig layout

Fix #6938: Incorrect value for "Cost to Clear" was displayed for Company Headquarters in tile inspector (#6939)

Fix #6920: Make 9.8m/s^2 a common constant for TE-calculation

Fix #6892: [Script] CONFIG_RANDOM did not use the full parameter range (#6902)

Fix #6622: News message when GS constructs a town had empty company name

Fix: [NewGRF] Action7 variable 0x85 had no bounds checks

Fix #6875: Depot building cost did not include foundation build cost (#6883)

Fix: Some pixels in ship autoreplace icon (sprite 106) were transparent

Fix: Poor contrast in cargo dest flow legend window cargo labels

Fix #6553: Make viewport button text unambiguous

Fix: [OSX] Setting mouse-wheel to scroll the map does not disable pinch to zoom

Fix #6969: Account for BOM when reading script files

Fix #6898: Ability to use seeds above INT_MAX (#6936)

Fix #6659: Bus stations could be demolished when not in demolish mode (#6815)

Fix: One-way roads could be over-built by road stops regardless of road owner

Fix: Use name of cargo instead of Passengers/Mail in town statistics (#6801)

Fix: Prevent ships moving into docks after finishing (un)loading (#6791)

Fix: Tractive effort was slightly too high as per NewGRF spec (#6785)

Fix #6465: Add {NORMAL_FONT} and {MONO_FONT} control codes to GS strings (#6726)

Fix: Four group action icons were misplaced and cropped

Remove: PSP, WinCE support