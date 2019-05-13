Astonsoft heeft onlangs versie 8.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Save filters as templates in all table views **

Create and print return envelopes **

Save tasks and appointments as notes **

Import tags from CSV files for contacts and password entries **

Add links into custom fields for items from any module **

Custom sorting of contacts and password entries via drag and drop

More compact and informative printing via Quick Print option

Remove hyperlinks easily via right click

Page numbers can now be included for printing

EssentialPIM can be set as a default app for EML and ICS file types

Install check spelling dictionaries from within EPIM’s options

Notes column in table views for appointments, tasks and contacts

Live preview of changes in Tools->Options->Appearance

Incremental improvements in synchronization with Android devices and Google services

Lots of other optimizations, improvements and minor bug fixes Calendar Vertical layout added to Calendar’s table view ** Notes Assign shortcuts for styles in Notes **

Adjustable number of lines for tree tabs in Notes **

Sort icons in Notes by using drag and drop

Right-click on an image in Notes will allow more advanced options Contacts Add new fields in Contacts near first/last name section

Print contacts as address cards Mail Assign tags to email messages via message rules **

Option to automatically save email messages as they are being written

Zoom in/out email messages content form View menu

Simplified and easier approach to adding Outlook.com email accounts

Option to keep search applied when switching folders in Mail

View tasks in Mail by enabling tasks bar

Sorting of message rules in Mail

Option to return to main view in Mail after deleting a message

Message rules in Mail now include carbon copy (Cc) field as a condition Passwords Exclude dubious characters in passwords generator ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro