Software-update: EssentialPIM 8.5

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft onlangs versie 8.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Save filters as templates in all table views **
  • Create and print return envelopes **
  • Save tasks and appointments as notes **
  • Import tags from CSV files for contacts and password entries **
  • Add links into custom fields for items from any module **
  • Custom sorting of contacts and password entries via drag and drop
  • More compact and informative printing via Quick Print option
  • Remove hyperlinks easily via right click
  • Page numbers can now be included for printing
  • EssentialPIM can be set as a default app for EML and ICS file types
  • Install check spelling dictionaries from within EPIM’s options
  • Notes column in table views for appointments, tasks and contacts
  • Live preview of changes in Tools->Options->Appearance
  • Incremental improvements in synchronization with Android devices and Google services
  • Lots of other optimizations, improvements and minor bug fixes
Calendar
  • Vertical layout added to Calendar’s table view **
Notes
  • Assign shortcuts for styles in Notes **
  • Adjustable number of lines for tree tabs in Notes **
  • Sort icons in Notes by using drag and drop
  • Right-click on an image in Notes will allow more advanced options
Contacts
  • Add new fields in Contacts near first/last name section
  • Print contacts as address cards
Mail
  • Assign tags to email messages via message rules **
  • Option to automatically save email messages as they are being written
  • Zoom in/out email messages content form View menu
  • Simplified and easier approach to adding Outlook.com email accounts
  • Option to keep search applied when switching folders in Mail
  • View tasks in Mail by enabling tasks bar
  • Sorting of message rules in Mail
  • Option to return to main view in Mail after deleting a message
  • Message rules in Mail now include carbon copy (Cc) field as a condition
Passwords
  • Exclude dubious characters in passwords generator
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
Versienummer 8.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-05-2019 16:010

13-05-2019 • 16:01

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Astonsoft

