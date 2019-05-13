Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KDE Plasma 5.15.5

KDE logo (75 pix)KDE heeft Plasma-versie 5.15.5 uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld, maar er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, al zijn die iets minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. KDE Plasma maakt gebruik van OpenGL met hardwareacceleratie en X Window System. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Plasma 5.15.5

Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.15.5. Plasma 5.15 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.

This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include:
  • KWin Emoji Support: Fix captions with non-BMP characters. Commit. Fixes bug #376813. Phabricator Code review D19052
  • Breeze theme: Fix build with Qt 4. Commit. Phabricator Code review D20201
  • [weather] Fix default visibility unit for non-metric locales. Commit.
  • System Settings: Fix invisible monochrome icons in Icon View tooltips too. Commit. Fixes bug #386748
Full Plasma 5.15.5 changelog
Versienummer 5.15.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris
Website KDE
Download https://www.kde.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

Bron: KDE

Update-historie

KDE Plasma

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (2)

+2foxgamer2019
13 mei 2019 11:37
Ik vind dat iedereen moet uitkijken naar Plasma 5.16. :9

De aankomende versie krijgt o.a. een nieuw notificatie systeem (met mute optie, etc.), Wayland fixes, enorm veel UI verbetering en andere bugfixes. :)

Je kunt de volgende werkelijke blog in de gaten houden voor Plasma/KDE ontwikkelingen: https://pointieststick.com/

Posts worden geschreven door een medewerker die vast in dienst is bij KDE en fulltime werkt aan Plasma, vooral de voorbeelden maken het inzichtelijk wat er precies is veranderd/verbeterd.

Verder wil ik ook even aangeven dat KDE ook nog zogenaamde frameworks uitgeeft, wat betekend dat deze losstaan van de Plasma release. Dit systeem is erg fijn, daardoor hoeft er niet gewacht te worden voor fixes in bv. applicaties. Check dus vooral ook die changelogs om te kijken of/welke bugfix/feature is toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 13 mei 2019 11:38]

0Ceaneye
13 mei 2019 11:45
Ik werk nu op plasma 5.12.7 - tijd om een keer een update te draaien O-)
