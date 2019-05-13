KDE heeft Plasma-versie 5.15.5 uitgebracht. Plasma Workspaces is een populaire desktopomgeving, die primair voor Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris wordt ontwikkeld, maar er bestaan ook versies voor Windows en macOS, al zijn die iets minder ver in hun ontwikkeling. KDE Plasma maakt gebruik van OpenGL met hardwareacceleratie en X Window System. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Plasma 5.15.5
Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.15.5. Plasma 5.15 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.
This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include:
Full Plasma 5.15.5 changelog
- KWin Emoji Support: Fix captions with non-BMP characters. Commit. Fixes bug #376813. Phabricator Code review D19052
- Breeze theme: Fix build with Qt 4. Commit. Phabricator Code review D20201
- [weather] Fix default visibility unit for non-metric locales. Commit.
- System Settings: Fix invisible monochrome icons in Icon View tooltips too. Commit. Fixes bug #386748