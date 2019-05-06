Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie die erop is gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi met Linux, natuurlijk kun je ook andere Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines inzetten. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien.

Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen.

Op ons Forum zijn tal van tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 4. De ontwikkelaars hebben Domoticz 4.10693 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen: