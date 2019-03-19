De final release van Rainmeter versie 4.3 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 4.3 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Rainmeter 4.3 has changed entirely from using an older GDI+ graphics engine in Windows to the more modern and capable Direct2D (known as D2D for short). Not only does D2D offer additional capabilities we will be taking advantage of in the near future, but it also allows us to optionally support hardware acceleration. (known as HWA for short) This means that some of the processing, and the memory used, can be offloaded from the CPU to the GPU, and things will be rendered or "draw" significantly faster.

This to help us to identify general issues that might come up with the conversion from GDI+ to D2D, and isolate any problems that are strictly related to hardware acceleration. Hardware acceleration can be turned "on" in the Settings dialog, and we recommend it. Future versions will change the default to "on" in Rainmeter.

Added a new Container option to all meter types. This will allow you to place the contents of a meter inside another meter, acting as both a "container" and a "mask". See the documentation for important details and a .rmskin with several examples.

Added new [SomeMeter:XW] and [SomeMeter:YH] section variables to allow you to make a meter relative to the end of another meter without requiring X=([SomeMeter:X] + [SomeMeter:W]) as a formula.

Added a new TransformStroke option, which determines how the line (stroke) width is treated when TransformationMatrix is used on the meter.

Corrected an inconsistency with how Measure and Variable values are "displayed" in the About/Skins dialog, and what is "copied" to the Windows clipboard when you use CTRL-C or right-click to copy string values. All string values will display up to 259 characters in the dialog window, being truncated and appended with "..." if longer. The full length of the value will always be copied to the clipboard.

Fixed an incompatibility with the Nahimic audio driver.

Corrected an old issue with the Lyrics PlayerType option.

When AccurateText=1 and the size of a meter was used in a dynamic way in a formula, any fractional amount of size was being rounded down, or truncated. This has been changed so fractional amounts are rounded up to the nearest whole pixel.

If Rainmeter was previously installed wtih "Launch Rainmeter on startup", re-installing it with that box unchecked would not remove the shortcut from the Startup folder.

Corrected an issue where skins and layouts that were selected to load after the installation of a .rmskin were often not being loaded.

Corrected an issue where information in the dialog was not properly updated when a layout is loaded.

Using the notification area tray icon will now properly restore minimized Manage, About and New skin dialogs.