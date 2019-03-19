Versie 3.41.2 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden nu ook versleuteld en beveiligd op de computer opgeslagen. Tegenwoordig is er ook een Pro-versie, die tegen een kleine vergoeding ondersteuning biedt voor diverse online opslagdiensten.

Wees voorzichtig met het 'aanbevolen' downloadbestand, want dat wordt gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is overigens eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. Sinds de eerste release candidate zijn nog de volgende veranderingen aangebracht: