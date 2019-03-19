Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FileZilla 3.41.2

FileZilla logo (75 pix) Versie 3.41.2 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden nu ook versleuteld en beveiligd op de computer opgeslagen. Tegenwoordig is er ook een Pro-versie, die tegen een kleine vergoeding ondersteuning biedt voor diverse online opslagdiensten.

Wees voorzichtig met het 'aanbevolen' downloadbestand, want dat wordt gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is overigens eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. Sinds de eerste release candidate zijn nog de volgende veranderingen aangebracht:

FileZilla Client 3.41.2

Fixed vulnerabilities:
  • Backport a security fix from PuTTY 0.71 affecting SFTP connections: Fix an integer overflow in the RSA key exchange preceeding host key verification

FileZilla Client 3.41.1

Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Fix a regression introduced in 3.41.1 with slow FTP servers needlessly waiting for a bidirectional shutdown of the data connection during downloads

FileZilla Client 3.41.0

Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • MSW: Fix an issue with failing uploads due to the operating system not gracefully closing TCP connections contrary to the documented behavior
  • MSW: Fix compilation flags for wxWidgets to no longer include useless XP compatibility
Versienummer 3.41.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?show_all=1
Bestandsgrootte 7,58MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

19-03-2019

Bron: FileZilla

Reacties (2)

0BaBy-G
19 maart 2019 11:34
Ik kwam toevallig dit artikel tegen waarin staat dat Filezilla maleware bevat en daarom als "niet veilig" wordt bestempeld.

https://www.unh.edu/it/ne...zilla-is-not-safe-for-use

In hoeverre dit waar is en of dit nog steeds het is (het artikel dateert van oktober 2018) geval is durf ik niet te zeggen.
0broodplank
@BaBy-G19 maart 2019 11:41
Dat is alleen het geval wanneer je de bundled versie download.. Dat een universiteit dit publiceert vind ik bijzonder slecht, daar zitten normaal gesproken toch mensen met verstand?
