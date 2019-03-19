Versie 3.41.2 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden nu ook versleuteld en beveiligd op de computer opgeslagen. Tegenwoordig is er ook een Pro-versie, die tegen een kleine vergoeding ondersteuning biedt voor diverse online opslagdiensten.
Wees voorzichtig met het 'aanbevolen' downloadbestand, want dat wordt gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is overigens eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. Sinds de eerste release candidate zijn nog de volgende veranderingen aangebracht:
FileZilla Client 3.41.2Fixed vulnerabilities:
- Backport a security fix from PuTTY 0.71 affecting SFTP connections: Fix an integer overflow in the RSA key exchange preceeding host key verification
FileZilla Client 3.41.1Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Fix a regression introduced in 3.41.1 with slow FTP servers needlessly waiting for a bidirectional shutdown of the data connection during downloads
FileZilla Client 3.41.0Bugfixes and minor changes:
- MSW: Fix an issue with failing uploads due to the operating system not gracefully closing TCP connections contrary to the documented behavior
- MSW: Fix compilation flags for wxWidgets to no longer include useless XP compatibility