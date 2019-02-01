Versie 7.2.1 van Tribler uitgekomen, een bugfix-release. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er token worden verdient door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 7.1.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.2.1 Fixed Trustchain community bootstrap problem Changes in version 7.2.0 Improved the logic for credit mining by deploying a multi-level investment policy.

Added an option to sort torrent files in the user interface.

Added the ability to record historical transactions in the market.

Added logging of the state directory that Tribler is using.

Addressed various security issues in the decentralized market implementation.

Removed the pymdht module and use our own DHT implementation instead.

Fixed an issue where Tribler attempts to send bytes over an already closed circuit.

Fixed an issue that prevents circuits from being recreated.

Fixed various issues and crashes in the decentralized market.

Fixed various issues related to VLC bundling on macOS.

Fixed a crash when changing the anonymity of a specific download.

Fixed a crash when starting a download.

Fixed a crash when subscribing to a channel.

Fixed a crash when an invalid bloomfilter is being transmitted to others.

Fixed an error during the database shutdown when closing Tribler.

Fixed a crash when libtorrent sessions are not available.

Slightly changed the presentation of the token balance in the user interface.

Fixed a crash during video-on-demand playback.

Fixed a crash when receiving a libtorrent alert.

Fixed an issue when excluding specific files during a download.

Fixed multiple issues when creating a new order in the decentralized market.

Fixed a crash with the key/value database.

Changes in version 7.1.5 Fixed issue with adding Torrent Changes in version 7.1.4 Fixed a crash during the order matching process in the market overlay.