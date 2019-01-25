Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Go 1.11.5 / 1.10.8

Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.11.5 en 1.10.8 vrijgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

Go 1.11.5 and Go 1.10.8 are released

Hi gophers,

We have just released Go 1.11.5 and Go 1.10.8 to address a recently reported security issue. We recommend that all users update to one of these releases (if you’re not sure which, choose Go 1.11.5).

This DoS vulnerability in the crypto/elliptic implementations of the P-521 and P-384 elliptic curves may let an attacker craft inputs that consume excessive amounts of CPU.

These inputs might be delivered via TLS handshakes, X.509 certificates, JWT tokens, ECDH shares or ECDSA signatures. In some cases, if an ECDH private key is reused more than once, the attack can also lead to key recovery.

The issue is CVE-2019-6486 and Go issue golang.org/issue/29903. See the Go issue for more details.

Downloads are available at https://golang.org/dl for all supported platforms.

Cheers,
Julie (on behalf of the Go team)

PS.
Due to an issue with the release tooling (https://golang.org/issue/29906), go1.11.5.linux-amd64.tar.gz and go1.10.8.linux-amd64.tar.gz include two unnecessary directories in the root of the archive: "gocache" and "tmp". They are harmless and safe to remove. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Versienummer 1.11.5 / 1.10.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website The Go Programming Language
Download https://golang.org/dl
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

25-01-2019

