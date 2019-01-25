Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 9.7

Debian logo (60 pix)Debian GNU/Linux is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat voor zowel desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook gebruikt als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 9.x, die als codenaam 'Stretch' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en wordt de komende vijf jaar van updates voorzien. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 9.7 uitgebracht om een beveiligingsprobleem aan te pakken.

Updated Debian 9: 9.7 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release incorporates the recent security update for APT, in order to help ensure that new installations of stretch are not vulnerable. No other updates are included.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. Due to the nature of the included updates, in this case it is recommended to follow the instructions listed in DSA-4371.
Versienummer 9.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/mirror/list
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
