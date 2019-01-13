Versie 13.60 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:.

Made several changes to fix some high DPI issues when moving the program between monitors. Changes were made in options, search-bar, search window and addons.

Added a new option to preserve case when doing a replace. The find string is used to find a string in your text, just as usual. The case of the found string is then used to create a replace string, were the replace string should have the same casing as the found string.

Added options to choose if you want a prompt dialog box, or a tool window to appear when executing replace using the modal search window.

This dialog box is displayed every time a string is found to ask the user to replace the string, or not.

The tool window remains open as long as strings are found, or the user closes the window. It contain buttons like [Find Next] [Replace] ... This is now the default window used when executing a replace. Note than none of these options affect the search-bar behavior in any way.



Regular expressions

Changed the component and replaced regex functions throughout the program. The new component is using the open source PCRE library (v8.42). Made some minor changes in the "Regular expression creator".

This was never implemented in earlier versions when adding multi editing and multi selection capabilities to the editor. But, now it's finally been added.

Updated the SFTP component to the latest version.

The option to "Reopen last open documents at startup" - only reopen local files. I've added an sub-option to include remote files as well. It's turned off by default.

Fixed several issues when dragging a document tab outside the main window.

Document map issues.

Document map hint issues.

Navigation keys not working properly.

Improved performance when document map is visible.

Added current project name to all project toolbar button hints. Added current macro name to the macro play toolbar button hint.