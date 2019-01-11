Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UniFi UAP/USW 4.0.15.9872

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.15.9872, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:

Firmware changes since 4.0.14:
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix some IE corruption (related to wildcard and uplink SSIDs).
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Tweak performance.
  • [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
Firmware changes since 4.0.10:
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix handling of IEs so wildcard SSIDs don't cause memory corruption.
  • [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Resolve an illegal memory access when bonding enabled.
  • [XG/BaseStationXG] Enable multi-radio wireless uplink.
  • [HD/SHD] Enable VHT160 support.*
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix downlink stays disconnected after channel change or reboot when uplink using DFS channels (reported HERE).
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix ADDBA Request loop triggered by some client STAs (reported HERE).
  • [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix dynamic VLAN with Fast Roaming issue.
  • [UAPG2] Fix physical reset function.
  • [UAP] Fix channel 14 support.
  • [UAP] Fix issue where all downlink APs are disassociated when one downlink detects a network loop.
  • [USW] Add alert temperature to environment stats.
  • [HW] Fix an adoption issue which may occur after a known device is reset to factory defaults.
  • [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
Download:
* UAP-AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro
* UAP-HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG
* UAP-nanoHD/IW-HD
* UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-OD, UAP-OD5
* UAP-v2, UAP-LR-v2
* UAP-IW
* UAP-Pro
* UAP-OD+
* USW
* US-L2-POE
* US-16-XG
* US-XG-6POE
* USW-Multi*
*This firmware is meant to be a one file solution that works with all models of UniFi switch. You can use it when upgrading from 3.9.40+ only. It will not work when upgrading from earlier releases.
Versienummer 4.0.15.9872
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks Community
Download https://community.ubnt.com/t5/UniFi-Updates-Blog/FIRMWARE-4-0-15-9872-for-UAP-USW-has-been-released-Stable/ba-p/2616071
Licentietype Freeware
bok001
11 januari 2019 13:31
Machtig spul, die UniFi AP’s. Ik heb er twee al drie jaar draaien zonder problemen. Ze krijgen alleen een reset als ze een update krijgen.
