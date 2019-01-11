Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de UAP- en USW-series vallen. Hiermee worden weer verschillende punten aangepakt. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 4.0.15.9872, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:
Firmware changes since 4.0.14:
Firmware changes since 4.0.10:
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix some IE corruption (related to wildcard and uplink SSIDs).
- [nanoHD/IW-HD] Tweak performance.
- [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
Download:
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Fix handling of IEs so wildcard SSIDs don't cause memory corruption.
- [HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG] Resolve an illegal memory access when bonding enabled.
- [XG/BaseStationXG] Enable multi-radio wireless uplink.
- [HD/SHD] Enable VHT160 support.*
- [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix downlink stays disconnected after channel change or reboot when uplink using DFS channels (reported HERE).
- [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix ADDBA Request loop triggered by some client STAs (reported HERE).
- [nanoHD/IW-HD] Fix dynamic VLAN with Fast Roaming issue.
- [UAPG2] Fix physical reset function.
- [UAP] Fix channel 14 support.
- [UAP] Fix issue where all downlink APs are disassociated when one downlink detects a network loop.
- [USW] Add alert temperature to environment stats.
- [HW] Fix an adoption issue which may occur after a known device is reset to factory defaults.
- [HW] Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
UAP-AC-Lite/LR/Pro/EDU/M/M-PRO/IW/IW-Pro
UAP-HD/SHD/XG/BaseStationXG
UAP-nanoHD/IW-HD
UAP, UAP-LR, UAP-OD, UAP-OD5
UAP-v2, UAP-LR-v2
UAP-IW
UAP-Pro
UAP-OD+
USW
US-L2-POE
US-16-XG
US-XG-6POE
USW-Multi*
*This firmware is meant to be a one file solution that works with all models of UniFi switch. You can use it when upgrading from 3.9.40+ only. It will not work when upgrading from earlier releases.