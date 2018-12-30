Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VLC Media Player 3.0.5

VideoLAN / VLC Media Player logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.5 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Access:
  • Improve RTSP playback
  • BluRay fixes and improvements, notably for menus and seeking
  • Improve the UDP/RTP truncated issue
Codec:
  • Add a new AV1 decoder based on dav1d library
  • Enable libaom decoder by default
  • Fix decoding of some HEVC streams with macOS hardware decoding
Demux:
  • MP4: Fix reading of some HDR metadata
  • Miscellaneous AV1 demuxing improvements
  • Fix CAF integer-underflow
  • Fix an MKV crash on iOS 12.0, on iPhone XS phones
Packetizer:
  • Add an AV1 packetizer
macOS:
  • Starting with VLC 3.0.5, VLC will be distributed with runtime hardening enabled on macOS Mojave. All external VLC plugins need to be signed by a DeveloperID certificate in order to continue working with the official VLC package.
  • Update the VLC dark UI to better match the dark mode of macOS Mojave
  • Fix convert & save panel stream option
Audio output:
  • Fix corking when the playback state is paused
  • Improve corking on Android
Video Output:
  • Fix Direct3D11 tone-mapping when HDR is displayed on an SDR screen
  • More accurate colors for SD sources in Direct3D11
  • Disable hardware decoding on some old Intel GPUs
  • Fix zero-copy GPU acceleration on AMD RX Vega
  • Misc Direct3D11 fixes
Miscellaneaous:
  • Improve ChromeCast
  • Update numerous 3rd party libraries, including for minor security issues
  • Update Youtube support
  • Fix subtitles rendering with specific fonts with negative horizontal advance
Versienummer 3.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VideoLAN
Download https://www.videolan.org/vlc/#download
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-12-2018 16:194

30-12-2018 • 16:19

4 Linkedin Google+

Bron: VideoLAN

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

VLC Media Player

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0Marctraider
30 december 2018 16:36
Heeft de Windows versie ook een dark theme? Nooit naar gekeken eigenlijk.
Reageer
0furian88
30 december 2018 16:37
misschien dat ik nu van het trage opstarten af ben..
Reageer
0Knijpoog
30 december 2018 16:41
gebruik volgens mij al meer dan 10 jaar VLC en heb nooit het idee gehad nog iets anders nodig te hebben op dit gebied _/-\o_
Reageer
0deregtx
30 december 2018 16:44
AV1 ondersteuning :Y)
Denk wel dat het veel van de CPU vraagt.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank en Intermediair de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2018 Hosting door True