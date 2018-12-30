Versie 3.0.5 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Access:
Codec:
- Improve RTSP playback
- BluRay fixes and improvements, notably for menus and seeking
- Improve the UDP/RTP truncated issue
Demux:
- Add a new AV1 decoder based on dav1d library
- Enable libaom decoder by default
- Fix decoding of some HEVC streams with macOS hardware decoding
Packetizer:
- MP4: Fix reading of some HDR metadata
- Miscellaneous AV1 demuxing improvements
- Fix CAF integer-underflow
- Fix an MKV crash on iOS 12.0, on iPhone XS phones
macOS:
- Add an AV1 packetizer
Audio output:
- Starting with VLC 3.0.5, VLC will be distributed with runtime hardening enabled on macOS Mojave. All external VLC plugins need to be signed by a DeveloperID certificate in order to continue working with the official VLC package.
- Update the VLC dark UI to better match the dark mode of macOS Mojave
- Fix convert & save panel stream option
Video Output:
- Fix corking when the playback state is paused
- Improve corking on Android
Miscellaneaous:
- Fix Direct3D11 tone-mapping when HDR is displayed on an SDR screen
- More accurate colors for SD sources in Direct3D11
- Disable hardware decoding on some old Intel GPUs
- Fix zero-copy GPU acceleration on AMD RX Vega
- Misc Direct3D11 fixes
- Improve ChromeCast
- Update numerous 3rd party libraries, including for minor security issues
- Update Youtube support
- Fix subtitles rendering with specific fonts with negative horizontal advance