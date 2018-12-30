Versie 3.0.5 van VLC Media Player is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en cross-platformmediaspeler kan diverse audio-, video- en streamingformaten afspelen, zonder dat hiervoor de desbetreffende codec hoeft te worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 3.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Chromecast toegevoegd. Verder is er hardwareversnelling voor het decoderen van 4k- en 8k-video, ondersteuning voor hdr, weergave van 360-gradenvideo's en 3d audio, toegang tot netwerklocaties via onder meer smb, ftp en nfs, hd audio-passthrough en ondersteuning voor BD-J-menu's. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Access: Improve RTSP playback

BluRay fixes and improvements, notably for menus and seeking

Improve the UDP/RTP truncated issue Codec: Add a new AV1 decoder based on dav1d library

Enable libaom decoder by default

Fix decoding of some HEVC streams with macOS hardware decoding Demux: MP4: Fix reading of some HDR metadata

Miscellaneous AV1 demuxing improvements

Fix CAF integer-underflow

Fix an MKV crash on iOS 12.0, on iPhone XS phones Packetizer: Add an AV1 packetizer macOS: Starting with VLC 3.0.5, VLC will be distributed with runtime hardening enabled on macOS Mojave. All external VLC plugins need to be signed by a DeveloperID certificate in order to continue working with the official VLC package.

Update the VLC dark UI to better match the dark mode of macOS Mojave

Fix convert & save panel stream option Audio output: Fix corking when the playback state is paused

Improve corking on Android Video Output: Fix Direct3D11 tone-mapping when HDR is displayed on an SDR screen

More accurate colors for SD sources in Direct3D11

Disable hardware decoding on some old Intel GPUs

Fix zero-copy GPU acceleration on AMD RX Vega

Misc Direct3D11 fixes Miscellaneaous: Improve ChromeCast

Update numerous 3rd party libraries, including for minor security issues

Update Youtube support

Fix subtitles rendering with specific fonts with negative horizontal advance