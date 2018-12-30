De vierde release candidate van Wine versie 4.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.028 titels. In de release candidates worden alleen nog fouten verholpen.

Bugs fixed in 4.0-rc4 (total 10): 35603: Wine64 build produces extra warning in setupapi comparing to Wine32 build

40884: Lord of the Rings Online crashes instantly or hangs on start with OSSv4.

42719: Natsuiro Asagao Residence (demo): complains about timezone settings.

45805: IoCreateDriver failed to insert driver L"\\Driver\\WineHID" in tree

46194: Windows PowerShell Core 6.2 Preview 2 for ARM64 crashes due to decoding of instruction from incorrect PC (write watch access causes SIGSEGV)

46244: incorrect font rendering in WinOmega splash screen

46296: Wine 4.0-rc1 does not compile with fontconfig 2.6.0 or 2.8.0

46329: world of tanks hangs in hangar with winsock error

46362: Natsuiro Asagao Residence (demo) fails to start

46364: Gecko and Mono packages doesn't save in the target folder Bugs fixed in 4.0-rc3 (total 27): 26042: advapi32/crypt tests show two leaks under valgrind

26070: user32/class tests show some valgrind warnings

28766: DIB engine multiple invalid memory accesses

29975: Ankh: fails to start with DirectDrawRenderer=opengl

33769: Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Demo crashes without native d3dcompiler_43

36095: valgrind errors in loader when loading a dll

36162: valgrind shows several leaks in programs/cmd/tests/batch.c

36283: valgrind shows an invalid read in imm32/tests/imm32.c

36290: valgrind shows a leak in mscms/tests/profile.c

36316: valgrind shows a possible leak in quartz/tests/avisplitter.c

36328: valgrind shows a leak in rsaenh/tests/rsaenh.c

36354: valgrind shows a leak in ddraw/tests/dsurface.c

36356: valgrind shows a possible leak in dinput/tests/device.c

36655: valgrind shows an unitialized variable in mountmgr.sys/device.c (d3d9/tests/d3d9ex.c)

38324: Dead or Alive 5 Last Round and Ridge Racer Unbounded models/geometry problems

39279: valgrind shows uninitialized memory in winmm/tests/mcicda.c

42546: DSOUND_PrimaryOpen() incorrect set buf size

43354: valgrind shows a crash in dlls/wbemprox/tests/query.c (fill_ip4routetable)

44410: Multiple setups use wrong char widths in path edit box (UltraISO, some GOG installers)

44443: jet40 crashes with wine-2.6 & wine-3.0 and not before

45279: Multiple applications crash due to usage of OpenGL core context (Final Fantasy XI, Undertale, ...)

45398: mpc-hc crash on startup.

46215: File Open Dialog fails to set focus to Filename text box

46285: Demo scene fr-041 debris: cut off and broken text

46293: winegcc: stdlib.h and math.h not found when including C++'s <cstdlib> or <cmath>

46308: SofTalk 1.56: Incorrect icon/text rendering

46323: Rally Trophy: Controller configuration cannot be opened