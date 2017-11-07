De final release van Rainmeter versie 4.1 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 4.1 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Added an alternative nesting variables syntax, to enable nesting variables, section variables, and mouse variables inside each other. See Nesting Variables for details.

Added Character Reference Variables to allow plain-text coding of Unicode characters and symbols, as well as icons from specialized fonts like FontAwesome. See Character Reference Variables for details.

Added new FontWeight option to the String meter. This much more powerful option should be used in place of StringStyle going forward.

New !EditSkin bang. Opens the current or a specified skin .ini file in the text editor defined in ConfigEditor in the Rainmeter settings, or associated with .ini files in Windows. The default will be Windows Notepad.exe.

Added new !FadeDuration and !FadeDurationGroup bangs to set the FadeDuration in milliseconds when activating/deactivating a skin, using the fade-in / fade-out effects on mouse over, or when the fade bangs are used.

Drag Groups can now be created by selecting skins while holding CTRL-ALT. Dragging one skin, or nudging with the arrow keys will move all selected skins. See Multiple Skins for details.

Added inline Lua section variables, to support an inline return of a value from Lua with a function() call or by retrieving a variable. See Inline Lua for details.

Due to recent changes made in how each Lua script maintains its own distinct state in the Rainmeter environment, we have been able to add the dofile, debug, setfenv, getfenv and coroutine functionality back into the Lua package.

There have been several improvements to the About dialog. This should be of further assistance when debugging your skins.

The Skins panel now shows both the "number" and "string" value of measures, and indicates when a measure is either disabled, paused, or both. See Skins Tab for details.

Added a right-click context menu to the Skins tab to copy the "number", "string" and "range" values to the clipboard.

Added a right-click context menu to copy the value of Variables in the Skins tab to the clipboard.

Added a right-click context menu to the Log panel to copy the error and source (if available) to the clipboard.

The Plugins tab will now group the plugins as "External" or "Built-in".

Added several plugins that have been converted to measures to the Plugins tab to reduce confusion with missing .dll files.

Adjusted the column width on the Plugins tab to automatically fit the longest plugin name, and widened the overall size of the About dialog a bit.

Plugin authors are strongly encouraged to get the latest Plugin SDK and review the new Developer Documentation.

Added the ability in the Plugin API to create plugins in C++ or C# supporting Inline Plugin Section Variables in a skin. This is primarily a change for plugin authors, with any documentation for how their plugins should be used in a skin provided by the author. Details on how this can be used in a plugin are at C++ and C#.

The documentation for plugin authors has been greatly enhanced and improved, and new and improved example plugins added to the SDK.