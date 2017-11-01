Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.0.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven, biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
SFOS 17.0.0 GA Released
Hi XG Community!
We've finished SFOS v17.0.0 GA. We will publish the new release in stages. While we start with a small amount of slots and will increase those over time. Beside that, the release is available to all SFOS version via MySophos portal without staging.
Sophos Firewall Manager (SFM) and Sophos Central Firewall Manager (CFM) are now compatible with SFOS 17.0.0 GA. A hot-fix has been released for the following SFM versions:
What's New
- SFM 16.1 RC-1
- SFM 16.5 GA
- SFM 16.5 MR-1
Setup, Control Center and Navigation
Security and Control
- Initial Setup Wizard
- Synchronized App Control Widget
- Unified Log Viewer and More Granular Logging
- How-to Guides
Management and Troubleshooting
- Synchronized App Control
- Web Keyword Monitoring and Enforcement
- IPS Policy Enhancements and Smart Filters
- App Control Policy Enhancements and Smart Filters
- Web Filtering Enhancements
- Streaming Media Enhancements
Reporting
- Firewall Rule Management
- Firewall Rule and Policy Test Simulator
Network and VPN
- Synchronized Applications Report
- Web Keyword Content Report
- Security Audit Report (SAR)
- Report Scheduling
Email Protection
- IKEv2 Support
- VPN UI Enhancements
- Wildcard Support for Domain Name Host Objects
- NAT Rule Enhancements
Synchronized Security
- Smart Host
- Greylisting
- Recipient Verification
Deployment and Hardware
- Synchronized Security in Discover (TAP) Mode Deployments
- Synchronized App Control
Issues Resolved
- Microsoft Azure High Availability
- New Hardware Support
- Central Management
- NC-21736 [Base System] Upload of Azure firmware fails if up2date is larger than 300MB
- NC-21045 [CR-to-CN_Migration] Support migration from CR10.6.6 to SF v17.0
- NC-22582 [Firewall] NAT chain failed if DNAT rule configured using wildcard FQDN
- NC-22657 [Firewall] Cyberoam to SF v17 migration fails when virtual hosts with portforwarding and firewall rule with DNAT are used
- NC-22508 [IPS] Change button text from “Cancel” to “Don’t Upgrade Yet" in the firmware pop up
- NC-22664 [IPsec] IPSec local id validation always failes if another connection uses external cert with remote gateway *
- NC-22385 [Logging] Fix UI issues in new log viewer
- NC-22523 [Logging] "Firewall Rule ID" label is sometimes displayed wrong as "Policy ID" in Logviewer
- NC-22570 [Logging] "Copy_to Clipboard" text is added at the end of the log content copied
- NC-22571 [Logging] Platform column details are not displayed properly under IPS logs
- NC-22625 [Logging] Content match is not color coded if the match is a date
- NC-22655 [Logging] Special chars need to be handled in the log viewer filter
- NC-22656 [Logging] Results which match filter key are also highlighted
- NC-22685 [Logging] Web filter icon showing red color even log sub type is allowed in some case
- NC-22691 [Logging] In- and output interface show same name in logviewer standard view 'Firewall' log
- NC-22612 [Mail Proxy] Control Center widget does not reflect email sandstorm activities
- NC-22709 [Mail Proxy] SMTP connection issue with high latency mail servers
- NC-22782 [Network Services] Remove *.cloudefront.net wildcard FQDN host
- NC-21776 [Networking] MLM methods can be changed in HA via CLI from Auxiliary appliance
- NC-22619 [Networking] Unicast route is removed from routing table after interface update
- NC-22431 [nSXLd] Embedded URLs are categorized incorrectly
- NC-22536 [Reporting] Manual filter is not working for application contain "\ & \\"
- NC-22699 [Reporting] App details are missing for blocked applications
- NC-22747 [Reporting] Report drill down stops working when using languages other than English
- NC-22043 [Synchronized App Control] It is not possible to add new apps to application filter without customization
- NC-22393 [Synchronized App Control] Synchronized Applications in reports doesn't display details for application
- NC-22542 [Synchronized App Control] Use filename instead of full path in app list
- NC-22719 [UI] Logviewer logs are not updated properly when switching between pages
- NC-22130 [WAF] Issue with TLS settings for virtual webserver
- NC-22610 [WAF] Logviewer does not show the affected entity name
- NC-22654 [Web] Captive portal redirection does not work for iOS mobile devices
- NC-22006 [Wireless] WPA2 KRACK vulnerability fixes (via pattern update)