Versie 2.4.1 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

In case you missed the pfSense 2.4.0 release changes, see the 2.4.0 Release Notes and the previous 2.4.0 Release Highlights post.

pfSense software version 2.4.1 has a brief, but important, list of changes which include: