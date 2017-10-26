Versie 2.4.1 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
In case you missed the pfSense 2.4.0 release changes, see the 2.4.0 Release Notes and the previous 2.4.0 Release Highlights post.
pfSense software version 2.4.1 has a brief, but important, list of changes which include:
To see the rest of the changes, and find more detail, see the Release Notes.
- Fixes for the set of WPA2 Key Reinstallation Attack issues commonly known as KRACK
- Fixed a VT console race condition panic at boot on VMware platforms (especially ESXi 6.5.0U1) #7925
- Fixed a bsnmpd problem that causes it to use excess CPU and RAM with the hostres module in cases where drives support removable media but have no media inserted #6882
- Fixed an upgrade problem due to FreeBSD 11 removing legacy ada aliases, which caused some older installs to fail when mounting root post-upgrade #7937
- Changed the boot-time fsck process the ensure the disk is mounted read-only before running fsck in preen mode
Changed the VLAN interface names to use the ‘dotted’ format now utilized by FreeBSD, which is shorter and helps to keep the interface name smaller than the limit (16) This fixes the 4 digit VLAN issues when the NIC name is 6 bytes long. This change was made not only to fix the name length issue, but also to reduce the differences between how FreeBSD uses VLANs and how they are used by pfSense interface functions.
- These VLAN changes may prevent PPP sessions from working on VLANs in some cases, see #7981
- Fixed setting VLAN Priority in VLAN interface configuration #7748