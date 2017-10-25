Versie 10.2.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2016, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is het volgende probleem verholpen:

Fixed in MailStore Home 10.2.1 No folders are recognized when archiving from IMAP servers that do not announce SPECIAL-USE capability but XLIST instead, and respond to XLIST requests with a LIST response (i.e. Dovecot with configured Outlook workaround).