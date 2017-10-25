×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MailStore Home 10.2.1

Door , 4 reacties, submitter: Glamdring, bron: MailStore

25-10-2017 • 19:40

4 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Glamdring

Bron: MailStore

MailStore logo (75 pix)Versie 10.2.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2016, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is het volgende probleem verholpen:

Fixed in MailStore Home 10.2.1
  • No folders are recognized when archiving from IMAP servers that do not announce SPECIAL-USE capability but XLIST instead, and respond to XLIST requests with a LIST response (i.e. Dovecot with configured Outlook workaround).

Versienummer 10.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Website MailStore
Download https://www.mailstore.com/en/products/mailstore-home
Bestandsgrootte 10,37MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

MailStore Home geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0 Mr777
25 oktober 2017 20:14
Ziet er best handig uit, maar helaas niet voor Linux beschikbaar.
Reageer
0 ultrapreventive
25 oktober 2017 20:18
Geen zoek-terwijl-je-typt en niet de snelste indexering. Maar gratis.
Reageer
0 DarthKZ
25 oktober 2017 20:26
Handig, gelijk gedownload en portable versie gesintalleerd, so far so good :)!
https://i.imgur.com/GOn6El7.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door DarthKZ op 25 oktober 2017 20:26]

Reageer
0 Mr. Jinx
25 oktober 2017 20:35
Ideaal om een backup te maken van je online email accounts. Voor het geval er iets mis gaat bij de email provider, heb je toch nog al je mail. Gebruik het al jaren.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*