×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mp3tag 2.85

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Mp3tag

25-10-2017 • 18:48

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Mp3tag

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.85 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New:
  • Added support for Matroska MKA/MKV files for Explorer context menu shell extension. (#22955)
  • Extended list of default genres by ID3v1 genres 148 to 191. (#22984)
  • Added support for Matroska MKA/MKV files.
Changes:
  • Updated internally used libraries.
  • Querying via Discogs Release ID now also works in [r1234567] format (as available on the Discogs website).
Fixed:
  • Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (version 1709) was prevented from shutting down without user interaction in some cases.
  • Tag Panel column width was calculated wrong if Tag Panel was docked horizontally (since 2.84d). (#23056)
  • Deleting a file with subsongs did not remove the other subsongs of that file from the file list.
  • Removing MP4 chapters from a filtered file list left orphan subsongs of those files when disabling the filter.
  • Moving subsongs from a filtered file list left orphan subsongs of those files when disabling the filter.
  • Moving files from a filtered file list did not update file list correctly (since 2.84). (#23047)
  • Importing format descriptions to MEDIATYPE field via Discogs tag source did not work. (#23011)
  • GDI resource leak when populating the list of user-defined tools.
  • Relative paths from playlists were not canonicalized and sometimes unnecessarily exceeded the 260 character path limit.
  • Runtime error when using Mp3tag on computers with older CPUs (e.g, Pentium III, Athlon XP, ...) (since 2.84b).
  • Contents of BPM fields for MP4 were not read in some cases.
Languages:
  • Updated Hungarian and Swedish language files.

Versienummer 2.85
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mp3tag
Download http://www.xdlab.ru/en/download.htm
Bestandsgrootte 3,14MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

Mp3tag geen prijs bekend
Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2 Mitsuko
25 oktober 2017 19:00
Website links gaan naar TagScanner? De downloadlink voor Mp3tag is hier.
Reageer
0 borisadg
@Mitsuko25 oktober 2017 19:09
Heb je 't al aan de mods doorgegeven?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*