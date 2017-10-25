×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MAME 0.191

Door , 0 reacties, bron: MAME

25-10-2017 • 18:40

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: MAME

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.191 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.191

It’s the end of October, and time for the hotly anticipated MAME 0.191 release. This release includes an experimental Hitachi SH3 recompiler from frequent contributor David “Haze” Haywood that shows promising performance improvements for Cave CV-1000 emulation, and holds the tantalising possibility of bringing similar gains to systems based on the SH4 in the future (including Sega NAOMI). Bug fixes to the Saturn/ST-V emulation will enhance your enjoyment of numerous Sega titles from the ’90s. There have also been some optimisations and improvements to MIPS3 and Voodoo emulation, as used in a number of 3D arcade systems.

For fans of systems more often experienced at home, David Haywood also rewrote most of the Gamate emulation, taking it from mostly broken to (hopefully) best-in-class. We’ve also got some important bug fixes for the Tatung Einstein, the NEC PC-Engine console, and the M6809 CPU used by the Tandy CoCo family (among other things). Three more Tiger handhelds have been added for this release, namely Batman, Judge Dredd, and Swamp Thing. The hard limit of four emulated screens has been lifted, allowing you to plug in more video cards, more serial terminals, or just emulate systems that just have lots of screens.

We’ve got some big updates to the software lists this month, with plenty of Apple II cassettes, RM Nimbus software, and over seventy new PlayStation dumps. BBC Torch floppies and Gamate cartridges are now considered working, and Kiki Inland for Gamate has been added. A number of titles that don’t require a PC/AT have been moved from the IBM 5170 list to the IBM 5150 list. There are also some nice additions to the IBM PC and Fujitsu FM Towns software.

Of course, there are lots more bug fixes and newly dumped versions of emulated games that you can read about in the whatsnew.txt file. Or you can get the source/Windows binaries from the download page and start emulating.

Versienummer 0.191
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download http://mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 53,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

MAME geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*