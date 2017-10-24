Versie 17.5 van Kodi is beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Nvidia biedt overigens nog geen ondersteuning voor 10bit-video onder Linux. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. De updates daarna hebben alleen kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen gebracht en ook deze release is daar geen uitzondering op.

IMPORTANT: If you are having issues with Android v17.5 update please redownload the "v17.5.1" version.

It has been a while since we released 17.4 release which fixed several issues. Now the time has come to do another named 17.5 where we tackled several more issues that were identified. Although we already moved on with development towards v18 we do take the time to fix issues for the current release when we can. We recommend every one to upgrade to this version once it's available for their platform to have the best experience possible. If you want to know what has changed you can browse the list below.