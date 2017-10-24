×

Software-update: Kodi 17.5

Door , 1 reactie, submitter: -Z-, bron: Kodi

24-10-2017 • 20:34

Submitter: -Z-

Bron: Kodi

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 17.5 van Kodi is beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Nvidia biedt overigens nog geen ondersteuning voor 10bit-video onder Linux. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. De updates daarna hebben alleen kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen gebracht en ook deze release is daar geen uitzondering op.

Kodi v17.5 final: Another bunch of fixes

IMPORTANT: If you are having issues with Android v17.5 update please redownload the "v17.5.1"  version.

It has been a while since we released 17.4 release which fixed several issues. Now the time has come to do another named 17.5 where we tackled several more issues that were identified. Although we already moved on with development towards v18 we do take the time to fix issues for the current release when we can. We recommend every one to upgrade to this version once it's available for their platform to have the best experience possible. If you want to know what has changed you can browse the list below.

Fixes done in this release:
  • Joysticks: Fix accelerometers preventing screensaver
  • More robust way of handling audio output on variety of Android devices
  • Fix playback of DVD file over network on Linux
  • Update to FFmpeg 3.1.11
  • Fix up and down buttons on ir remotes with macOS High Sierra
  • Added latest apple devices to allow retina support
  • Fix not being able to add content manually to videolibrary
  • Fix power message handling for CEC
  • Fix jumping timeline while switching channel groups in Guide window
Versienummer 17.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (1)

24 oktober 2017 20:43
Wanneer komt er een update voor Kodi op de Raspberry retropie? Nog steeds 17.3 en sinds deze versie continue vastlopers tijdens het afspelen van media.
*