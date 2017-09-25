Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreELEC 8.1.2 bèta

Door , 10 reacties, submitter: Klojum, bron: LibreELEC

LibreELEC logo (75 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben een bètarelease uitgebracht van wat uiteindelijk tot versie 8.2 moet leiden. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken is en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Deze uitgave van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17.4 als basis en bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor smb2/smb3, verhelpt diverse ssl-problemen en de nieuwe Nvidia-driver kan nu ook de GT1030 aansturen.

LibreELEC (Krypton) v8.1.2 BETA

This is the third beta for our 8.2 release. It addresses minor findings related to the Samba bump: we now detect and avoid invalid Samba v3 configurations, old samba.conf.sample templates are overwritten with the new v4 template, and remote SMB shares are mounted using SMB2 or where possible SMB3. The release also adds support for the Raspberry Pi IQAudIO Digi+ board and a Xiaomi BT remote, and includes security fixes for the Blueborne Linux/BlueZ vulnerability. This is hopefully the final 8.1.x beta release; next will be 8.2.0.

Changes since LibreELEC 8.1.1 include:

  • Fix boot-time overwrite of samba.conf.sample to ensure v4 template exists
  • Fix Samba startup failures by detecting/disabling old (v3) samba.conf files
  • Fix an issue in the embedded getedid script
  • Fix Kodi to support 352KHz and 384KHz audio over S/PDIF
  • Fix clearing of core files from /storage/.cache during Kodi startup
  • Fix vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000250 aka Blueborne pt.1) in BlueZ
  • Fix vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000251 aka Blueborne pt.2) in all kernels except Amlogic 3.10
  • Fix a Python /dev/random issue that caused some Python crypto functions to error
  • Fix to prevent boot-loops when a failed update leaves valid files in /storage/.update
  • Update Amlogic 3.14 kernel to use kernel wireless-regdb on all reference devices
  • Update RPi firmware to solve minor CEC button press issues
  • Update nvidia-legacy driver to 340.104
  • Update RTL8192EU driver
  • Update Samba to 4.6.8
  • Update kernel to enable SMB2 support (default) and where possible SMB3
  • Add support for the Xiaomi Mi Box Bluetooth remote
  • Add alsa configuration for the IQAudIO Digi+ on Raspberry Pi devices

See detailed changes on GitHub – along with previous changes for LibreELEC v8.1.0 BETA and LibreELEC v8.1.1 BETA releases.

Versienummer 8.1.2 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/2017/09/libreelec-krypton-v8-1-2-beta
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (10)

+1 rvdvalk
25 september 2017 15:23
Ik zie nog steeds niks terug over hardwarematige H265 decodering.

Iemand enig idee hoe dit zit? Mijn laptop met Win10 en Kodi doet dit probleemloos, mijn HTPC met dezelfde hardware en OpenElec helaas niet.

+1 wb9688
@rvdvalk25 september 2017 15:38
En met LibreELEC?

+1 rvdvalk
@wb968825 september 2017 15:48
Dat is de ellende. Ook niet dus.

Het lijkt er op dat de ondersteuning onder Windows beter is voor de Intel 620 dan onder Linux.

0 wb9688
@rvdvalk25 september 2017 15:56
Staat in de player settings onder videos VAAPI hardware acceleration aan?

0 devil-strike
@rvdvalk25 september 2017 16:03
Met een Apollo lake werkt het anders prima h265 10 bit etc gewoon hardware matig versnelling ism libreelec.

+1 Aganim
@rvdvalk25 september 2017 15:35
Werkt prima op chinaboxjes met een S905, of het voor alle platforms werkt durf ik je echter niet te zeggen.

0 HvB83
@rvdvalk25 september 2017 15:59
Hangt toch gewoon van je CPU af? Ik heb twee N3150-bordjes die het moeiteloos doen icm Libreelec, speciaal gekozen omdat ze hier goed mee om konden gaan.

0 rvdvalk
@HvB8325 september 2017 16:19
Intel® Core™ i5-7200U Processor Launched Q3'16 2 3.10 GHz 2.50 GHz 3 MB SmartCache Intel® HD Graphics 620.

Dit zou toch meer dan voldoende moeten zijn?

Mijn laptop heeft exact dezelfde hardware en doet het probleemloos onder Windows10.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rvdvalk op 25 september 2017 16:21]


0 HvB83
@rvdvalk25 september 2017 16:28
Lijkt mij ook, Kaby Lake ondersteunt het uit de doos. Waarom het bij jou dan niet werkt, kan ik je helaas ook niet vertellen.

Ik denk echter dat je het ook niet moet zoeken in een toekomstige update, want Openelec en nu Libreelec ondersteunen HW H265-decoding al meer dan een jaar, zo lang heb ik het ook al. Even op de forums zoeken zou ik daarom aanraden, want ik heb ook wel sommige standaard-settings die ik moet aanpassen alvorens bij mij dingen goed werken (bijv. IPv6 uitzetten omdat mijn htpc's er anders niet mee overweg kunnen).
Reageer


