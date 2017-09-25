De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben een bètarelease uitgebracht van wat uiteindelijk tot versie 8.2 moet leiden. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken is en voor zichzelf is begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Deze uitgave van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17.4 als basis en bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor smb2/smb3, verhelpt diverse ssl-problemen en de nieuwe Nvidia-driver kan nu ook de GT1030 aansturen.

This is the third beta for our 8.2 release. It addresses minor findings related to the Samba bump: we now detect and avoid invalid Samba v3 configurations, old samba.conf.sample templates are overwritten with the new v4 template, and remote SMB shares are mounted using SMB2 or where possible SMB3. The release also adds support for the Raspberry Pi IQAudIO Digi+ board and a Xiaomi BT remote, and includes security fixes for the Blueborne Linux/BlueZ vulnerability. This is hopefully the final 8.1.x beta release; next will be 8.2.0.

Changes since LibreELEC 8.1.1 include:

Fix boot-time overwrite of samba.conf.sample to ensure v4 template exists

Fix Samba startup failures by detecting/disabling old (v3) samba.conf files

Fix an issue in the embedded getedid script

Fix Kodi to support 352KHz and 384KHz audio over S/PDIF

Fix clearing of core files from /storage/.cache during Kodi startup

Fix vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000250 aka Blueborne pt.1) in BlueZ

Fix vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000251 aka Blueborne pt.2) in all kernels except Amlogic 3.10

Fix a Python /dev/random issue that caused some Python crypto functions to error

Fix to prevent boot-loops when a failed update leaves valid files in /storage/.update

Update Amlogic 3.14 kernel to use kernel wireless-regdb on all reference devices

Update RPi firmware to solve minor CEC button press issues

Update nvidia-legacy driver to 340.104

Update RTL8192EU driver

Update Samba to 4.6.8

Update kernel to enable SMB2 support (default) and where possible SMB3

Add support for the Xiaomi Mi Box Bluetooth remote

Add alsa configuration for the IQAudIO Digi+ on Raspberry Pi devices

See detailed changes on GitHub – along with previous changes for LibreELEC v8.1.0 BETA and LibreELEC v8.1.1 BETA releases.