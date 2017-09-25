AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.9.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For Radeon RX Vega Series Up to 2x Multi GPU support

Project CARS 2 Multi GPU profile support added

Fixed Issues Hearts of Iron IV may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.

Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation. Known Issues The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products. A clean install of Radeon Software can prevent this issue.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.

Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states.