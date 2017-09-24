De eerste release candidate van AIMP versie 4.50 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds bèta 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v4.50 RC, build 2031
AIMP v4.50 Beta 3, build 2026
- The Pandemic skin has been updated
- Fixed: Player - duration of the audio file in the FLAC format calculates incorrectly if real duration more than 24 hours
- Fixed: Player - detects sample rate incorrectly for some files in WavPack format
- Fixed: Player - does not detect the bitrate of 64-bit M4A files
- Fixed: Player - the "prevent display from powering off" option does not work with mini-player
- Fixed: Skin Engine - few small graphic issues that happens when manual scaling mode is used
- Fixed: Music Library - the content of grouping tree sorts incorrectly in some cases
- Small bugs and defects were fixed
- Music Library: Table - an ability to customize list of fields for grouping
- Music Library: Table - an ability to customize list of fields that used for group details
- Music Library: quick navigate through field value now operates via Ctrl+Click
- Fixed: common - secondary windows can be appeared outside the screen area on showing
- Fixed: Audio Converter - the stats does not reset before new transcoding operation
- Fixed: player - value of the Catalog key does not stored to CUE
- Fixed: Player - files that ends with the " -" text are not imported to playlist from Windows Explorer via the "play all" command
- Fixed: Skin Engine - empty lines of lyrics are not displayed
- Fixed: Skin Engine - scrolling via mouse wheel stops working after restoring minimized window
- Fixed: Skin Engine - TASETextDisplayEx - content of the element are truncated if font with shadow is used
- Fixed: Skin Engine - TASETextDisplayEx - current line of lyrics is shifted to right side if formatting are applied to it
- Fixed: Music Library - closing the app during DB update operation leads to hangs the app
- Fixed: Music Library - Table - width of group details area resets to default value after app restart
- Fixed: Music Library - Table - canceling the sorting by columns are resets collapsed state of all groups in the list
- Fixed: Plugins - API - result of the AIMP_SERVICE_OPTIONSDIALOG_NOTIFICATION_CAN_SAVE notification does not take into account when closing the Options dialog via the "OK" button
- Fixed: Installer - shortcuts of normal version of player are deleted during installation of new copy of player in portable mode
- Small bugs and defects were fixed