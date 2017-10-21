×

Software-update: Ubuntu 17.10

Door , 6 reacties, submitter: Eärendil, bron: Ubuntu

21-10-2017 • 09:04

Submitter: Eärendil

Bron: Ubuntu

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 17.10 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Ubuntu wordt in dieverse smaken aangeboden, zoals Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio en Xubuntu. Versie 17.10 heeft codenaam Artful Aardvark meegekregen en draait op Linux Kernel 4.13. De belangrijkste verandering is dat niet langer de eigen ontwikkelde desktopomgeving Ununtu wordt gebruikt, maar dat de overstap naar Gnome 3 is gemaakt. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnne hieronder worden gevonden.

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) released

Codenamen "Artful Aardvark", Ubuntu 17.10 continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technology into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. As always, the team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.

Under the hood, there have been updates to many core packages, including a new 4.13-based kernel, glibc 2.26, gcc 7.2, and much more.

Ubuntu Desktop has had a major overhaul, with the switch from Unity as our default desktop to GNOME3 and gnome-shell. Along with that, there are the usual incremental improvements, with newer versions of GTK and Qt, and updates to major packages like Firefox and LibreOffice.

Ubuntu Server 17.10 includes the Pike release of OpenStack, alongside deployment and management tools that save devops teams time when deploying distributed applications - whether on private clouds, public clouds, x86, ARM, or POWER servers, z System mainframes, or on developer laptops. Several key server technologies, from MAAS to juju, have been updated to new upstream versions with a variety of new features.

The newest Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu are also being released today. More details can be found for these at their individual release notes.

Maintenance updates will be provided for 9 months for all flavours releasing with 17.10.

Versienummer 17.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://www.ubuntu.com/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (6)

+1 NotCYF
21 oktober 2017 09:05
Is Wayland nou eindelijk standaard op Ubuntu?
+2 ard1998
@NotCYF21 oktober 2017 09:10
ja, ubuntu is gestopt met unity desktop environment en is overgestapt naar gnome, wat ondersteuning bied voor wayland sommigge distro's. hiermee zijn de projecten ubuntu en ubuntu gnome samengevoegd en bestaat de laatstgenoemde niet meer. in de ubuntu familie ondersteunen niet alle distro's wayland (zoals ubuntu mate) en er zijn nog genoeg programma's die problemen hebben of niet goed functioneren met wayland, zoals OBS.

Zelf adviseer ik momenteel om linux links te laten liggen totdat er voldoende support is voor wayland (denk over 1 a 2 jaar)
+1 Ashaene
@ard199821 oktober 2017 09:25
Je kan via het login scherm met twee muisklikken het terugzetten naar de Xserver als er eventuele problemen zijn of andere redenen, wat misschien niet de meeste hippe display server is, maar als eindgebruiker perfect werkt als er problemen zijn met Wayland. Het idee dat je nog twee jaar moet wachten is absurd, dan zet je terug naar de Xserver. Wayland was nodig, maar momenteel kun je nog prima zonder op Linux zonder daar voor in te leveren.
0 tomvld
@ard199821 oktober 2017 09:27
Ubuntu draait uitstekende op Xorg. We hebben nu zowel 16.04 Long Term release en 17.04. Met meer dan 10 desktop en laptops, super stabiel, jaar in jaar uit!

In 17.10 kun je met één druk op de knop met Xorg opstarten, perfecte fallback dus als een applicatie niet met Wayland overweeg kan.
Er is echt geen reden om Ubuntu "links te laten liggen", in tegendeel... :)
0 Bitzer
21 oktober 2017 09:12
Aparte keuze voor dat screenshot.
0 rickdtop
@Bitzer21 oktober 2017 09:25
Yup, dat lijkt sterk op 17.04
*