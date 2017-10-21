Versie 17.10 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Ubuntu wordt in dieverse smaken aangeboden, zoals Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio en Xubuntu. Versie 17.10 heeft codenaam Artful Aardvark meegekregen en draait op Linux Kernel 4.13. De belangrijkste verandering is dat niet langer de eigen ontwikkelde desktopomgeving Ununtu wordt gebruikt, maar dat de overstap naar Gnome 3 is gemaakt. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnne hieronder worden gevonden.

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) released



Codenamen "Artful Aardvark", Ubuntu 17.10 continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technology into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. As always, the team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.



Under the hood, there have been updates to many core packages, including a new 4.13-based kernel, glibc 2.26, gcc 7.2, and much more.



Ubuntu Desktop has had a major overhaul, with the switch from Unity as our default desktop to GNOME3 and gnome-shell. Along with that, there are the usual incremental improvements, with newer versions of GTK and Qt, and updates to major packages like Firefox and LibreOffice.



Ubuntu Server 17.10 includes the Pike release of OpenStack, alongside deployment and management tools that save devops teams time when deploying distributed applications - whether on private clouds, public clouds, x86, ARM, or POWER servers, z System mainframes, or on developer laptops. Several key server technologies, from MAAS to juju, have been updated to new upstream versions with a variety of new features.



The newest Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu are also being released today. More details can be found for these at their individual release notes.



Maintenance updates will be provided for 9 months for all flavours releasing with 17.10.