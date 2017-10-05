De Document Foundation heeft versie 5.4.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 5.4 bevat verbeteringen in met name Writer en Calc. Zo gaat het kopiëren en plakken van tekst met opsommingen een stuk beter, worden de laast gebruikte instellingen bij het importeren van csv-bestanden onthouden en kunnen formules nu een negatieve datum bevatten. Verder is pdfium geïntegreerd wat een betere kwaliteit van afbeeldingen in pdf-bestanden oplevert en zien we verder enkele prestatieverbeteringen. Versie 5.4.2 kende twee release-candidates, waarin ruim honderd verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 5.4.2 rc1:
Bugs fixed in 5.4.2 rc2:
- bnc#825305 RTF import: fix HTML automatic spacing in styles
- fdo#75622 FILEOPEN: very slow on opening this slide with table
- i#109369 Refactor row and column attribute storage in preparation for row limit increase
- i#109373 Re-saving an ods document with auto-style ending at row 65536 causes hang
- i#109384 Speed up ods document import post row limit increase
- i#109385 Wrong type casting that would cause problem post row limit increase.
- i#109386 Speed up pagenation performance
- ofz#3092 direct-leak
- ofz#3110 GeneratePLCF only generated word6 sized missing entries
- ofz#3121 check bounds better
- ofz#3154 check bounds of special sprm
- ofz#3186 wrong starting offset for JOHAB 0x6D block
- ofz#3362 SYLK import: check ;X;Y;C;R col/row validity early
- rhbz#1400287 Resizing properties window hides properties values
- rhbz#1467512 Unable to fill objects different from rectangles with bitmap patterns in the LO writer
- tdf#52510 Calc removes trailing semicolon in custom format , breaking Excel compatibility
- tdf#62363 Data labels overlap in pie chart for small pies when "best fit" placement option is set.
- tdf#85909 EDITING: Native tables visualization not refreshed after changes to borders
- tdf#86019 Poor performance opening spreadsheet with a particular chart
- tdf#88811 FILEOPEN: Drawing lines not imported from RTF
- tdf#91758 dash delimited dates entered are not correctly interpreted as Y-M-D in specific cases
- tdf#93171 Subtotal function with function indexes 101-111 don't update when rows are hidden (hard recalculation is needed)
- tdf#94882 FILEOPEN: content of header of page style not visible on loading .doc file
- tdf#95178 Export as PDF: Dialog-Box in Calc is too big with German UI
- tdf#95489 Character styles applied through the Styles menu does not function in some locales
- tdf#95960 UI - Displaced field value widget in User-Defined Document Properties
- tdf#96703 Exceptions com.sun.star.lang.NotInitializedException when opening odb file
- tdf#97548 EDITING: When selecting cells for a formula, Ctrl is incorrectly behaving like Shift
- tdf#98315 Function Wizard showing Breeze icons when in Sifr theme
- tdf#98700 FILESAVE: toggled "keep with next paragraph" <w:keepNext/> incorrectly set when saving as DOCX
- tdf#100492 SVG export adds extra arrow heads
- tdf#100501 Support Java9
- tdf#101467 Template manager slow to load template previews
- tdf#103734 EDITING: MIN()/MAX() do not propagate error from matrix in array formula
- tdf#104141 FILEOPEN: PPT: .gif transparent background is imported as white (gtk3)
- tdf#104602 FILEOPEN DOCX: File appears to be empty
- tdf#104936 FILESAVE: RTF: Table's content is hidden behind a white frame after RT
- tdf#104937 FILEOPEN: RTF: table's columns are narrower than they should be
- tdf#106163 Create Table toolbar tool creates wrong number of columns in rtl environment
- tdf#107249 Rendering of system font vertically cramped or cropped in dialog labels and controls in 5.3+
- tdf#107480 FILEOPEN: RTF Auto spacing is 0.18 instead of 0.49
- tdf#107730 CRASH when opening simple document containing shapes with OpenGL enabled
- tdf#107785 There's no download link to the SDK
- tdf#107952 EDITING: Undo of formula changes doesn't show affected cells
- tdf#108259 Autofilter can freeze LibreOffice
- tdf#108299 CALC keeps running on exit after COPYing 3+ whole rows to clipboard with OPENGL enabled
- tdf#108406 libreoffice from 5-4 branch shows a broken helpimg icon theme in options.
- tdf#108722 MAILMERGE: Assertion failed when editing address block (debug build)
- tdf#108765 FILEOPEN: DOCX - Footnote paragraph and character styles opens incorrectly when styles not defined
- tdf#108795 Cannot enter colon or semicolon in formula bar (French version)
- tdf#108926 Notes placeholder text boxes not shown in PPTs
- tdf#108943 FILEOPEN: RTF: left margin on first paragraph's line is ignored
- tdf#108963 Original bounding box of rotated text shows as white overlay in the pdf file after exporting from Impress
- tdf#109052 Crash in: mergedlo.dll (see comment 3)
- tdf#109104 ENCODEURL() function does not correctly encode newlines
- tdf#109142 Tibetan long U not correctly rendered
- tdf#109184 FILEOPEN: DOCX - Table cells imported with white background when it should be no fill
- tdf#109241 python: Win32: urllib on https URLs fails due to loading wrong OpenSSL libraries
- tdf#109261 Crash in: rtl_uString_acquire when adding a video to a slide with zero undo steps
- tdf#109863 Crash in: XPropertyList::Count()
- tdf#110077 Font name preview in dialog appears as black bar
- tdf#110355 Writer compatibility settings no longer persist
- tdf#110452 Alt+key shortcut assigned to a command that is used as a menu mnemonic opens the menu
- tdf#110737 No animations on gtk3 with two screens connected
- tdf#111073 Fullscreen: incorrect gif's background (gtk3)
- tdf#111483 FILEOPEN: Ole object not displayed (gtk3)
- tdf#111492 XHTML export does not honor numbering levels
- tdf#111548 PPTX: ActiveX checkbox control appear as picture
- tdf#111634 Multiple memory leaks in libmacabdrv1
- tdf#111760 Crash when closing the save dialog after the main window (gtk3)
- tdf#111797 "For the current document only" checkbox is aligned to the right
- tdf#111818 assertion in SvxSearchItem::GetRegExp() const, srchitem.hxx:244
- tdf#111844 Icons rendered to infobar are mishandled on high resolution (3200x1800)
- tdf#111864 Progress bar not displayed when it's called from a macro (gtk3)
- tdf#111891 FORMATTING (Styles): The vertical frame alignment setting is not preserved when the document is opened
- tdf#111894 PaletteManager::LoadPalettes() leaks memory
- tdf#111908 soffice --help crashes / fails assertion / silently fails
- tdf#111925 fileopen .xpm fails
- tdf#111934 FILEOPEN: crash sigsegv when opening file with invalid style:map
- tdf#111939 Toggling off Autofilter with VBA macro does not restore filtered rows
- tdf#111974 LO crash on loading this document
- tdf#112006 Axis labels missing on deep axis in 3D column chart
- tdf#112017 FILEOPEN: Crash with Application Error when opening file with nested draw elements
- tdf#112018 FILEOPEN: Hang on file with negative table:number-columns-repeated
- tdf#112027 SfxCommonTemplateDialog_Impl::FillTreeBox() leaks memory
- tdf#112063 Dialog Basic Macro Organizer→Export→Export as Extension → file selection dialog blocked
- tdf#112101 FILEOPEN: Crash with Application Error when opening file with particular office:event-listeners
- tdf#112122 FILEOPEN: Crash with Application Error when opening particular file with text:alphabetical-index-mark
- tdf#112123 FILEOPEN: Crash with Application Error when opening particular file with style:data-style-name
- tdf#112145 export of editengine color highlight to pdf sometimes results in invisible text
- tdf#112163 FILEOPEN: Crash with Application Error when opening file with particular table and pagelayout
- tdf#112164 FILEOPEN: Crash with Application Error when opening particular file with table and mismatched xml tag
- tdf#112169 Crash in: MSWordExportBase::GetItem(unsigned short)
- tdf#112177 NPER function not working as anticipated following example in excel (which works in google sheets)
- tdf#112180 Writer crashes reading RawFontData from corupt TTF fonts
- tdf#112208 FILEOPEN: RTF: Incorrect indent
- tdf#112254 CuiAboutConfigTabPage::InsertEntry leaks memory
- tdf#112258 UI Autofilter on date cells: Filter result doesn't correspond to user input, user input is modified automatically
- tdf#112269 There is a heap overflow in libwpd. This vulnerability can be triggered in libreoffice.
- tdf#112311 Crash when opening docx converted from pdf (Linux/MAC)
- tdf#112408 Help button in presenter console makes LO crash
- ofz#2877 unknown Read
- ofz#3301 sw: DeleteAndJoin found yet another way to delete new redline
- ofz#3412 SYLK import: check ;X;Y;C;R col/row validity early
- ofz#3457 unknown Read
- tdf#112005 ODF: wrong place for draw:notify-on-update-of-ranges, is in loext:p, should be in draw:object