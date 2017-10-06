Synology heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.2 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk, Cube en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nasmodellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Versie 6.2 zal verder de laatste grote update zijn voor een groot aantal apparaten met een modelnummer eindigend op 11, 12 of 13. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 6.2 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de uitgebreide changelog is hieronder te vinden.