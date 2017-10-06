Synology heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.2 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nasproducten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk, Cube en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nasmodellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Versie 6.2 zal verder de laatste grote update zijn voor een groot aantal apparaten met een modelnummer eindigend op 11, 12 of 13. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 6.2 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de uitgebreide changelog is hieronder te vinden.
Compatibility
- DSM 6.2 Beta can only be installed on Synology products running DSM 6.0 and above.
- Starting from DSM 6.2, the core replication function is centrally managed by a new package, Replication Service. Packages with replication feature, such as Snapshot Replication, must install Replication Service package.
- For the following models, DSM 6.2 will be the last upgradable version. DSM 6.2 will continue to receive critical and security updates for a minimum of 2 years after the official release.
- J Series : DS411slim, DS411j, DS211j, DS212j, DS112j, DS413j, DS213air
- Value Series : DS411, DS211, DS111, DS212, DS112, DS413, DS213
- Plus Series : DS2411+, DS1511+, DS411+II, DS411+, DS211+, DS1812+, DS1512+, DS412+, DS712+, DS212+, DS112+ DS213+
- FS & XS Series : DS3611xs, RS3411xs, RS3411RPxs, RS2211RP+, RS2211+, DS3612xs, RS3412xs, RS3412RPxs, RS2212RP+, RS2212+, RS812RP+, RS812+, RS812, RS212
- Others : DDSM
What’s New in DSM 6.2 BetaiSCSI Manager
Storage Manager
- Brand new iSCSI Manager built for IT administrators, providing a new management user interface for optimized iSCSI management and monitoring experience.
- Advanced LUN provides lightning-fast LUN snapshot creation, recovery, and LUN clone within seconds, as well as VAAI/ODX, storage acceleration commands, support for better VM performance. Since Advanced LUNs can utilize file system cache to provide better efficiency, block-level LUNs will no longer be supported on DSM 6.2 and onward. DSM 6.2 will still be compatible with the block-level LUNs upgraded from DSM 6.1 and prior.
- Supports cross-volume LUN clones.
Synology High Availability Manager
- The brand new Overview shows health status of all storage components on your NAS, displaying a clearer and better look on the system status.
- Introduced Storage Pool, a new storage component, to replace the original Disk Group and RAID Group, and rearrange storage-related functions to provide users with a more consistent and smoother experience.
- Smart Data Scrubbing detects the supported file system and RAID type to perform data scrubbing automatically. A new built-in scheduler allows users to do data scrubbing periodically with just a few clicks, improving data integrity and consistency.
- RAID resync speed can now be adjusted to accommodate to IT management needs.
Extended Btrfs File System Coverage
- A new Performance page is introduced to display more details of both active server and passive server, giving you an in-depth performance overview.
- The new system update design now eliminates unnecessary system reboots on important updates while keeping your cluster secure but also maintain high service availability.
- You can now choose to only replicate system configuration in the initial SHA cluster creation, providing a much more speedy cluster setup.
- All controls to the cluster and servers have been redesigned to provide more intuitive and guided steps to perform essential operations like memory upgrade and fan replacement.
New Performance Tuning Section in Control Panel
- Btrfs file system is now available on more Synology NAS models utilizing ARM platforms. Enjoy the powerful features of the next-generation file system.
- Applied Models:
- 18-series: DS418 and more x18 series to come in 2017 Q4.
Azure AD support
- You can prioritize server performance between maximum throughput and stable latency to accommodate application requirements.
Applied Models:
- 18-series : DS218+, DS718+, DS918+, DS3018xs
- 17-series: DS1517+, DS1817+, DS3617xs, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, RS3617xs+, RS4017xs+, RS18017xs+, FS2017, FS3017
- 16-series : DS216+, DS216+II, DS716+, DS716+II, DS916+, DS1616+, RS2416+, RS2416RP+, RS18016xs+
- 15-series : DS415+, DS1515+, DS1815+, DS2415+, DS3615xs, RS815+, RS815RP+, RS3415xs+, RC18015xs+
- 14-series : DS2414+, RS814+, RS814RP+, RS2414+, RS2414RP+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RS3614xs+
- 13-series : DS713+, DS1513+, DS1813+, DS2413+, RS3413xs+, RS10613xs+
- 12-series : DS412+, DS712+, DS1512+, DS1812+, DS3612xs, RS812+, RS812RP+, RS2212+, RS2212RP+,RS3412xs, RS3412RPxs
- 11-series : DS411+, DS411+II, DS1511+, DS2411+, DS3611xs, RS2211+, RS2211RP+, RS3411xs, RS3411RPxs
Security Advisor
- Added the capability to join existing Azure AD as an SSO client. Utilizing the single sign-on feature, daily productivity is increased by saving time spent on re-authentication.
TLS/SSL Profile Level
- Abnormal login’s geolocation and details are dissected through intelligence analysis techniques, followed by DSM notification.
- Daily and monthly reports provide more comprehensive information, allowing IT administrator to review abnormal activity and security scan regularly.
Domain/LDAP management
- An advanced way to configure your security level profile based on different services to meet different security level requirements, providing flexibility to suit your network security requirements.
FTP
- Flexibly assign specified domain group with admin privilege.
NFS
- Added ECDSA certificate support for FTPS connections.
Package Center
- Added NFS v4.1 multipathing for load balancing and network redundancy to fully support VMware vSphere 6.5.
Applied models:
- 18-series: DS3018xs, DS418play, DS918+, DS418j, DS418, DS718+, DS218+
- 17-series: FS3017, FS2017, RS4017xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs, RS3617xs+, RS18017xs+, DS1817+, DS1817, DS1517+, DS1517, RS217
- 16-series: RS2416RP+, RS2416+, RS18016xs+, DS416play, RS816, DS916+, DS416slim, DS416j, DS416, DS216play, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216j, DS216+II, DS216+, DS216, DS116
- A brand new design of user interface brings more intuitive experience and allows users to quickly find everything you need.
What’s New in PackagesPresto File Server
Snapshot Replication
- Supports minimum bandwidth configuration to better predict and control the required file transfer time.
- Supports MTU discovery, minimizing performance impact over VPN.
- Enhanced the mechanism resuming transfer task after recovering from network disconnection.
- Supports verifying SSL connection and displaying the content of SSL certificate.
- Supports more detailed log events, including task cancellation, network disconnection, successful file transfer, and failed file transfer.
- Supports double-clicking or right-clicking on a file to download it to the configurable default folder or to a specific folder. Added information of device name, client type, geo-location, and latency to the Overview tab.
Replication Service
- The following updates are supported on DSM 6.2 only:
- Support Advanced LUN, a LUN type that creates and restores snapshot within seconds.
- Snapshot calculator provides a graphical display on snapshot’s storage consumption in a given time, allowing for a more flexible storage control and efficient management.
- You can now clone or test failover on encrypted shared folders for a more complete protection.
Docker
- A brand new package designed solely for snapshot replication, providing better compatibility with Synology packages.
Directory Server
- Upgraded Docker daemon to version 17.05.0-ce, supporting Docker Swarm (DSM 6.2 only) and new official Docker features through command line interface for better container virtualization.
- Upgraded Docker-compose to version 1.14.0.
- Supports Overlay network setting with SSH command line (DSM 6.2 is required).
- Added support for v2 registries and exporting images.
DNS Server
- Increased password strength by denying users from using passwords that are too common.
- Increased the number of supported accounts up to 20,000 to meet large-scale deployment needs.
OAuth Service
- When DNS Server is deployed with Active Directory Server, reverse zone management can be done directly in DNS Server.
- Include log search feature to facilitate users to identify DNS Server issues.
Web Station
- A built-in package providing account authentication and authorization service.
Orthanc
- For a specific PHP version, you can set up multiple PHP profiles and apply these settings to different virtual hosts.
- Orthanc is a lightweight and standalone DICOM server designed to improve the DICOM flows in hospitals and to support research on the automated analysis of medical images.
Known Issues & Limitations
- SSH authentication by DSA public key is prohibited for security concerns.
- When logging in through VPN or Proxy server, some functionalities may have authentication issue. To fix this issue, please go to Control Panel > Security, and click Trusted Proxies button to add the trusted proxy server to the list.
- RDMA has been temporarily disabled in this version due to compatibility issues.
- The original RAID scrubbing schedule tasks will be migrated to Smart Data Scrubbing schedule tasks; the Data Scrubbing process will automatically be executed shortly after the upgrade.