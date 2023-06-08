Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.2 build 64570

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, home automationserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • Starting from this version, logs for drives will no longer appear in Storage Manager > HDD and will be available only in Log Center.
  • Removed the "Automatically create port forwarding rules" option from QuickConnect advanced settings to increase network security.
  • Users can now create a Btrfs volume of up to 1 PB on specific Synology NAS models. This update automatically converts existing volumes that use the Btrfs (Peta Volume) file system to Btrfs. However, to create a volume larger than 200 TB, a RAID 6 storage pool and at least 64 GB of system memory are still required. Learn more
  • The maximum single volume size supported by RS2423+​/​RS2423RP+ has been adjusted to 200 TB (with a minimum system memory requirement of 32 GB).
  • Starting from this version, Windows Server 2008 domains will no longer be supported. After installing this update, current Windows Server 2008 domains will be unavailable.
  • For the models below, you can only download the upgrade patch from Synology Download Center because you won't receive notifications for this update on your DSM.
    • FS Series: FS3017, FS2017, FS1018
    • XS Series: RS18016xs+, RS4017xs+, RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, RS18017xs+, DS3617xs, DS3617xsII, DS3018xs
    • Plus Series: RS2416RP+, RS2416+, DS916+, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+, DS1817+, DS1517+, RS2818RP+, RS2418RP+, RS2418+, RS818RP+, RS818+, DS1618+, DS918+, DS718+, DS218+, RS1219+
    • Value Series: DS416, DS416play, DS216, DS216play, DS116, RS816, DS1817, DS1517, RS217, DS418play
    • J Series: DS416slim, DS416j, DS216j, DS418j, DS218j, DS419slim, DS119j
What’s New
  • Added support for WriteOnce shared folders. This feature is based on the Write Once, Read Many (WORM) technology and can be enabled to prevent files from being modified, deleted, or renamed for a specified period.
  • Added support for volume encryption. All volume encryption keys are stored in the Encryption Key Vault, which can be set up on a local Synology NAS or via KMIP on a remote Synology NAS.
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support M.2 NVMe SSD storage pools. Learn more
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support the M2D18 adapter card: RS822RP+, RS822+, RS1221RP+, and RS1221+.
  • Added more SSD cache group management options, including changing the RAID type and replacing a drive.
  • Added support for inline zero-block removal to increase the efficiency of data deduplication.
  • Adjusted how drive information is presented in Storage Manager. Users can now quickly check the condition of their drives by looking at the "Drive Status" field.
  • Users can now view the amount of used and free space for each storage pool and volume in Storage Manager.
  • Added a warning notification for when the available shared folder quota is low.
  • Supports deleting individual desktop notifications.
  • Supports sending DSM notifications via additional webhook providers, including LINE and Microsoft Teams.
  • Supports creating custom notification rules for system events, giving users greater control over what notifications to receive.
  • Supports exporting a list of users and of groups.
  • Added support for SAML to integrate DSM with external SSO servers.
  • Added the option to allow non-admin users to safely eject USB devices.
  • Users can now manually input the IP addresses or FQDNs of one or more domain controllers in the trusted domain. This allows Synology NAS to sync domain data directly with the specified domain controllers.
  • Users can now enable Synology's email server to send DSM notifications directly to their Synology Account.
  • Added support for Auto Block, which restricts SMB login attempts from abnormal IP addresses.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where adding drives to a JBOD storage pool did not expand its capacity.
  • Updated Mbed-TLS to version 2.28.2 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36647, CVE-2022-46392, CVE-2022-46393).
  • Updated Libksba to version 1.6.3 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-3515).
  • Updated SQLite to version 3.40.0 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-46908).
  • Updated Certifi to version 2022.12.07 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-23491).
  • Updated Node.js to version 14.21.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-43548).
  • Updated cURL to version 7.86.0 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-27774, CVE-2022-27775, CVE-2022-27776, CVE-2022-27781, CVE-2022-27782, CVE-2022-32205, CVE-2022-32206, CVE-2022-32207, CV E-2022-32221, CVE-2022-35252, CVE-2022-42915, CVE-2022-42916).
  • Updated PHP to version 8.1.9 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-11043, CVE-2021-21705, CVE-2022-31625).
  • Updated Sysstat to version 12.7.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-39377).
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 3.0.7 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-2068, CVE-2022-2097, CVE-2022-2274, CVE-2022-3358, CVE-2022-3602, CVE-2022-3786).
  • Updated Expat to version 2.5.0 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-43680).
  • Updated Libtirpc to version 2.87 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-46828).
  • Updated GnuPG to version 2.2.39 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-34903).
  • Updated OpenVPN to version 2.5.8 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-0547).
  • Updated libxml2 to version 2.9.14 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-23308).
  • Updated GMP to version 6.2.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-43618).
  • Updated ImageMagick to version 6.9.12-61 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-25664, CVE-2020-25665, CVE-2020-25666, CVE-2020-25667, CVE-2020-25674, CVE-2020-25675, CVE-2020-25676, CVE-2020-27560, CVE-2020-27750, CVE-2020-27751, CVE-2020-27752, CVE-2020-27753, CVE-2020-27754, CVE-2020-27755, CVE-2020-27756, CVE-2020-27757, CVE-2020-27758, CVE-2020-27759, CVE-2020-27760, CVE-2020-27761, CVE-2020-27762, CVE-2020-27763, CVE-2020-27764, CVE-2020-27765, CVE-2020-27766, CVE-2020-27767, CVE-2020-27768, CVE-2020-27769, CVE-2020-27770, CVE-2020-27771, CVE-2020-27772, CVE-2020-27773, CVE-2020-27774, CVE-2020-27775, CVE-2020-27776, CVE-2020-29599, CVE-2021-20176, CVE-2021-20224, CVE-2021-20241, CVE-2021-20245, CVE-2021-20246, CVE-2021-20309, CVE-2021-3574, CVE-2021-3596, CVE-2021-39212, CVE-2021-4219, CVE-2022-1114, CVE-2022-1115, CVE-2022-28463, CVE-2022-32545, CVE-2022-32546, CVE-2022-32547).
  • Updated FFmpeg to version 4.1.9 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-20892, CVE-2020-20902, CVE-2020-21688, CVE-2020-21697, CVE-2021-3566, CVE-2021-38114, CVE-2021-38291).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Netatalk (CVE-2022-45188).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Python3 (CVE-2020-10735, CVE-2021-28861, CVE-2022-45061).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding iproute2 (CVE-2022-3527, CVE-2022-3529, CVE-2022-3530).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding D-Bus (CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-42011, CVE-2022-42012).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding syslog-ng (CVE-2022-38725).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding inetutils (CVE-2022-39028).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding DNSmasq (CVE-2022-0934).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding BusyBox-udhcp (CVE-2019-5747).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2021-22600, CVE-2021-38209, CVE-2021-4037, CVE-2022-0168, CVE-2022-1016, CVE-2022-1729, CVE-2022-1786, CVE-2022-20141, CVE-2022-20368, CVE-2022-2078, CVE-2022-2639, CVE-2022-2905, CVE-2022-29581, CVE-2022-32250, CVE-2022-3524, CVE-2022-3566, CVE-2022-3567, CVE-2022-36879, CVE-2022-36946, CVE-2022-42703).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Nginx (CVE-2022-3638).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding ghostscript (CVE-2023-28879).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding curl (CVE-2023-23916).
Limitation
  • S.M.A.R.T. testing for M.2 NVMe SSDs is no longer supported.
  • Starting from DSM 7.2 Beta, Virtual Machine Manager will no longer support creating clusters with older DSM versions. Please update each host in the cluster to the same DSM version or above versions for the Virtual Machine Manager cluster to operate properly.
Note:

Versienummer 7.2 build 64570
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-06-2023 16:58
28 • submitter: Glassertje

08-06-2023 • 16:58

28

Submitter: Glassertje

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

23-07 Synology DSM 7.4.1 build 90080 22
10-07 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 4 25
16-06 Synology DSM 7.4 build 90075 34
20-03 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 3 29
16-03 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 2 40
29-01 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 1 31
02-12 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 11
18-11 Synology DSM 7.3.1 build 86003 Update 1 15
10-'25 Synology DSM 7.3.1 build 86003 46
10-'25 Synology DSM 7.3 build 81180 64
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Reacties (28)

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kr4t0s 8 juni 2023 18:34
Nu heeft mijn model support voor storage pools alleen is het nog niet mogelijk.

Creating M.2 storage pools requires the use of Synology-verified SSDs, which are rigorously tested under extreme temperature conditions. Thermal parameters for SSDs and NAS units are fine-tuned to ensure optimal management of thermal conditions under I/O-intensive environments.

Die Synology SSDs zijn bizar duur 40 tot 55 cent per gb tegenover Samsung 5 tot 7 cent per gb, bijna 10x zoveel dus. En klein maximaal 800gb terwijl Samsung en andere 4TB modellen hebben en er zelfs al 8TB modellen zijn.

Heb zelf 2x 16gb ECC ram erin gedaan. (DS1522+)
uitvoering: Kingston KSM32SED8/16HD
Werkt al maand perfect. Kreeg na installatie 1x melding/bericht dat het geen Synlogy RAM was maar geen permanente opmerking.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kr4t0s op 22 juli 2024 18:31]

Zer0 @kr4t0s8 juni 2023 20:35
Mijn DS918+ heeft helemaal geen support voor SSD storage pools, maar toch gebruik ik ze :P

https://github.com/007revad/Synology_HDD_db
https://github.com/007revad/Synology_enable_M2_volume

Mogelijk hoef je alleen de eerste te gebruiken als je model SSD storage pools ondersteunt.
keesklos @kr4t0s8 juni 2023 19:08
2x8GB van Crucial in een DS923+ geplopt (ipv de default enkele 4GB).
Geen melding gehad en geen centje pijn gehad.
m2dekker 8 juni 2023 17:07
Dit is overigens exact dezelfde als de 64561 build, maar dan met onderstaande bug gefixed.
Version: 7.2-64561
(2023-05-22)
Important Note
This update has been recalled on June 8, 2023, because of an issue where updating to DSM 7.2 might fail if users' Synology NAS were not connected to the Internet. The issue is fixed in version 7.2-64570.
KuuKe Moderator DPC @m2dekker8 juni 2023 17:57
De 64561-build is op een gegeven moment door Synology teruggetrokken vanwege die bug dus vermoedelijk heeft niet iedereen die build voorbij zien komen.
Jasper1975 8 juni 2023 17:03
Mijn Ds214play valt nu buiten de boot helaas
Andre_J @Jasper19758 juni 2023 17:07
Die heeft 9 jaar software updates gehad, daar kunnen andere fabrikanten nog van leren !
Sandburger @Jasper19758 juni 2023 17:17
Binnen 7.1.1 krijgt deze toch nog wel security updates?
S.J.Onnie @Jasper19758 juni 2023 17:39
Mijn DS211 heeft vorige maand nog een security update gekregen dus je zit nog wel even goed.
Luchtbakker @Jasper19758 juni 2023 17:59
Jammer dat wel. Maar dat een product 10 jaar na release upgrades (niet te verwarren met update) krijgt is erg netjes.
stappel_ @Jasper19758 juni 2023 20:28
Je kan proberen om de config aan te passen zodat het een nieuwer model lijkt.
Mijn oude ds211 denkt al jaren dat hij een ds214 is en pakt daar de updates voor.
ViPER_DMRT @Jasper197510 juni 2023 12:05
Moest de minor's ook uitsingen met m'n DS415+, maar 7.1.1-42962 Update 6 is er wel voor je Ds214play die is van 2023-06-05
sverzijl 8 juni 2023 17:39
Jammer, geen updates meer voor mijn DS415+

Maar 9 jaar updates is zeker niet slecht. Zal ook nog wel even duren voordat ie echt aan vervanging toe is, zolang ik maar docker kan blijven draaien. (al zijn de 4TB schijven inmiddels allemaal al wel een keer vervangen na een jaar of 7-8)
mphilipp @sverzijl8 juni 2023 18:08
Inderdaad, 7.1.1.42962 lijkt de laatste release te zijn. Maar ik heb ook helemaal geen problemen. Alles loopt goed, dus hooguit een security fix die je nu misloopt.
ViPER_DMRT @sverzijl10 juni 2023 12:06
EGK-WEL
Zomborro @ViPER_DMRT11 juni 2023 13:35
Heel apart, dan werkt het wel gewoon zonder (tot nu toe merkbare) issues. Thnx!
ViPER_DMRT @Zomborro11 juni 2023 16:07
Double checked.

Misschien omdat niet alle vendors even netjes met smart omgaan, proprietary fields etc etc, kan me voorstellen dat ze geen warranty doen op basis wat SMART claimed naast hun eigen tool. (Bijv.)
Vorlayn 8 juni 2023 18:35
Hopelijk geven ze binnenkort ook de mobiele apps een keer een makeover/upgrade. Dat dat niet lukt voor DS Get, alla. Die zit al jaren in "mag niet van de app stores" hel. Maar bijv. DS Audio begint toch wel erg achter te lopen op andere mediaspelers in functionaliteit en is ook al enige tijd niet bepaald stabiel/goed in het onthouden waar je gebleven was(op meerdere iOS-apparaten). Iets van een audioboek/podcast-modus zou ook wel fijn zijn.
geerttttt @Vorlayn8 juni 2023 22:59
Ds get mag niet?
Waarom niet? Omdat je er torrents mee kunt downloaden?

Mee eens dat de meeste apps niet heel recent meer zijn, behalve de Photos app.
Vorlayn @geerttttt9 juni 2023 10:00
Dat, helaas.Is al jaren een ding.
ViPER_DMRT @Vorlayn10 juni 2023 12:13
Custom repo's ?

Kan er verder niet heel veel nuttigs over zeggen, gebruik mijn DSM als een NFS/SMB share voor m'n mediacenter, linux dumps, backups etc. maar misschien heb je hier wat aan.

https://synocommunity.com/packages
CrimInalA 8 juni 2023 19:20
wat is de reden eigenlijk achter het verwijderen van SMART readouts voor nvme ssd cache drives ?
ViPER_DMRT @CrimInalA10 juni 2023 12:15
wat is de reden eigenlijk achter het verwijderen van SMART readouts voor nvme ssd cache drives ?
Works fine here ?
CrimInalA @ViPER_DMRT10 juni 2023 13:19
Staat toch in de release notes dat het verwijderd is .

"S.M.A.R.T. testing for M.2 NVMe SSDs is no longer supported."
ViPER_DMRT @CrimInalA10 juni 2023 13:59
Ben niet meer thuis, maar het werkte nog altijd toen ik keek na de update.
MuizUnattended 19 juni 2023 17:01
https://mariushosting.com/synology-dsm-7-2-64570-update-1/
Fixed an issue where Btrfs volumes might not be able to run volume optimization successfully.
Fixed an issue where drive replacement might not work properly for SHR storage pools.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MuizUnattended op 22 juli 2024 18:31]

Microkid Frontpage Admin 23 juni 2023 06:26
Ik ben naar DSM 7.2 overgestapt primair voor de support voor WriteOnce shared folders. Grote teleurstelling dat dit blijkbaar alleen geld voor nieuw aangemaakte shared folders. Bestaande shared folders kan je niet op WriteOnce zetten. Erg jammer en gemiste kans wat mij betreft. Nu maar hopen dat ze dit later alsnog mogelijk maken.
CPM 28 juni 2023 08:00
Na het updaten krijg ik de melding dat Node.js V12 niet meer ondersteund wordt. Ik draai inmiddels op V18.
Deze melding is niet te verwijderen, maar hoe kan ik de package netjes verwijderen zonder afhankelijke pakketten te slopen? Want in de lijst zie ik alleen V18.
EDIT: na 2 uur is de melding spontaan verdwenen, heel apart.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CPM op 22 juli 2024 18:31]


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