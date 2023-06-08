De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.4 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 84 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.5.4 RC1: ofz#58551 conditional jump or move depends on uninitialised value

tdf#41304 EDITING: Cell formula shown without colors, colored frames missing around referenced cells (see comment 17)

tdf#91332 Saving XLSX File Removes textbox Linked to Other Tabs

tdf#103890 cut paste formula rewrite

tdf#104011 FORMCONTROLS. Dialog editor causes crash with Fatal Error when adding a Combo Box from FormControls toolbar.

tdf#105931 Add function to Calc that rounds to significant digits

tdf#116451 XML Form Document: Adding two values of decimal-fields gives wrong decimalseparator

tdf#119565 FILESAVE XLSX Line property of shape inherited from theme lost

tdf#119659 LOOKUP function >> application crashes, if "Result vector" argument is array of constant with more than one value in search direction, and search value is out of vector

tdf#124286 ROUNDDOWN is inaccurate with decimal numbers

tdf#127322 Gallery: Insert items as background does no longer work

tdf#129813 automatic splits in conditional formating cant be undone with ctrl + z

tdf#129814 conditional formatting rules split when they shouldnt

tdf#131722 FILEOPEN DOCX Date picker control placeholder texts first character goes out of the control

tdf#138093 FILEOPEN DOCX Date selector control resets to year 1900 if placed inside table

tdf#138220 calc: calculation: roundup: rounddown: fail in 7.1 alpha

tdf#138512 CRASH: Changing vertical alignment (GTK3)

tdf#140730 UI, keyboard: Form field properties dialog does not get keyboard focus when it opens

tdf#144494 Resizing image causes hang (see comment 2)

tdf#144547 Editing a multi-line formula, changing a cell reference on another than the first line with drag & drop it is repeated forever in the formula's first line

tdf#146068 Calc crashes when trend line using MA(central) lacks data

tdf#147526 Basic Macro manipulating text table crashes LibreOffice Writer

tdf#150149 Repeated heading does not save consistently in a section with columns

tdf#151715 Tabbed UI: opening a read-only file (XLS or XLSX from mail) and switching to edit, buttons remain disabled

tdf#151974 "Send outline to clipboard" and pasting indents previous headings

tdf#152173 [macOS 13] Tooltips bring out-of-focus LO windows to second-to-last position

tdf#152246 Wrong horizontal position for the RTL content control fields in the exported PDF file

tdf#152577 Database range disappears when deleting a sheet it doesn't belong to

tdf#152625 Table / column / row selection cursors are invisible on black background

tdf#152974 Forms: Borders of text controls switch to 3D if form has been edited in LO 7.5.0.1 and reopened in older versions

tdf#152980 LibreOffice is modifying a cell entry (text) after saving to XLSX format

tdf#153004 Copying content to a table without an auto value primary key gives an error but copies the whole content

tdf#153016 Duplicated comment with action description "Comment added" in .doc file with track changes on

tdf#153543 shell constant vbMinimizedFocus shows syntax error

tdf#153790 Unnecessary 3D sheet reference in end part of reference after cut and paste

tdf#153839 Exporting to xhtml results in most of the tags and content in one single line

tdf#154363 FILEOPEN PPTX Connectors are attached to the wrong side of rectangle shape

tdf#154469 FILESAVE DOCX Hyperlink in grouped shape not exported

tdf#154478 Fileopen DOCX: Comments empty after ToC

tdf#154481 Fileopen DOCX: Last pages cut after grouped shape

tdf#154535 XML Form Document: Useless Binding created for Root Instance

tdf#154703 META Export DOCX flies with framePr instead of DrawingDML

tdf#154734 XML Form Document: All binded fields will be shown as fields with wrong content - except fields, which have wrong content.

tdf#154761 Different table indentation, when exported to HTML, is shown identically in browser

tdf#154773 Symbols dialog in Math does not respect dark mode

tdf#154774 Preview in Spacing dialog does not respect dark mode

tdf#154792 Calc Round Down is Rounding Up for some values.

tdf#154817 Direct paragraph formatting using Paragraph dialog always adds 'Fill Gradient Name' and 'Fill Hatch Name' to paragraph direct formatting

tdf#154825 Edit Sections: Hide Status is not reflected in Icons (hidden/unhidden) except Karasa Jaga and Sukapura

tdf#154855 FILESAVE DOCX "Layout in table cell" setting lost with "in front of text" shape

tdf#154859 Delete row, deleting content within row if table cell content is added with track changes record enabled & row being deleted with track changes record still enabled

tdf#154870 Line cap style label greyed out in sidebar even though still functional and applicable

tdf#154877 Ctrl-A does not select frame text when document contains hidden paragraph

tdf#154882 New Table Styles in Impress does not save font color in top-left cell

tdf#154884 Favorite Special characters: add multiple entries of the same character

tdf#154906 When copying a conditional format, the display results in an error in Calc

tdf#154958 Linux, GTK: Format → Paragraph → Proportional shows default 6%.

tdf#154976 Modified cursor icons hard to see with black page (Colibre Dark in Draw)

tdf#154989 Text duplicated in XHTML export

tdf#155028 Crash in: `anonymous namespace'::lcl_PasteFlyOrDrawFormat

tdf#155029 Form control: Border color of Text controls won't be shown after load

tdf#155037 Crash in: rtl_uString_new when attempting to copy sheet to a sheet containing VBA macro

tdf#155046 Boolean cells in XLSX display correctly in Excel as "TRUE" or "FALSE" but incorrectly in Calc as "FALSE" or "0"

tdf#155048 AntiAliasing property in FilterData has no effect since version 7.5

tdf#155057 Wrong colors in some WPG graphic import: WPG1 is well rendered, but not WPG2

tdf#155076 Mouse pointer does not change to bar when moving over text area in a comment (GTK)

tdf#155077 CRASH exporting a dialog with language resources

tdf#155121 XML Form Document: Impossible to create a user defined data type and set field as "not required"

tdf#155140 right click in gallery always enters into insert mode

tdf#155144 Copying a table from Writer to Impress makes all table design on all tables in Impress disappear

tdf#155161 Default instance of fonts with CFF2 table is exported blank in PDF

tdf#155204 BASIC SF GetRows treats an empty result as an error

tdf#155210 FILESAVE ODT Default chart row labels disappear from Writer chart

tdf#155228 Syntax error in PDF for Tab key of page object

tdf#155231 CRASH: with embedded OLE chart

tdf#155232 LibreOffice and LanguageTool extension: LibreOffice doesn't free RAM for special interface XFlatParagraph

tdf#155238 An empty paragraph loads with different line height in 7.5

tdf#155241 Calc: Column Width Accepts Invalid Input Resulting in Sheet Corruption

tdf#155349 Writer collaborative performance problems in 7.5 Changes in version 7.5.4 RC2: tdf#114286 Move uno command entries from module specific xcu file to GenericCommands.xcu

tdf#155346 CRASH: trying to copy/paste protected content

tdf#155350 Autocorrect does not work in comments (gtk3)

tdf#155436 CRASH: exporting to PDF