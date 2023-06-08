De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.4 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 84 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Changes in version 7.5.4 RC1:
Changes in version 7.5.4 RC2:
- ofz#58551 conditional jump or move depends on uninitialised value
- tdf#41304 EDITING: Cell formula shown without colors, colored frames missing around referenced cells (see comment 17)
- tdf#91332 Saving XLSX File Removes textbox Linked to Other Tabs
- tdf#103890 cut paste formula rewrite
- tdf#104011 FORMCONTROLS. Dialog editor causes crash with Fatal Error when adding a Combo Box from FormControls toolbar.
- tdf#105931 Add function to Calc that rounds to significant digits
- tdf#116451 XML Form Document: Adding two values of decimal-fields gives wrong decimalseparator
- tdf#119565 FILESAVE XLSX Line property of shape inherited from theme lost
- tdf#119659 LOOKUP function >> application crashes, if "Result vector" argument is array of constant with more than one value in search direction, and search value is out of vector
- tdf#124286 ROUNDDOWN is inaccurate with decimal numbers
- tdf#127322 Gallery: Insert items as background does no longer work
- tdf#129813 automatic splits in conditional formating cant be undone with ctrl + z
- tdf#129814 conditional formatting rules split when they shouldnt
- tdf#131722 FILEOPEN DOCX Date picker control placeholder texts first character goes out of the control
- tdf#138093 FILEOPEN DOCX Date selector control resets to year 1900 if placed inside table
- tdf#138220 calc: calculation: roundup: rounddown: fail in 7.1 alpha
- tdf#138512 CRASH: Changing vertical alignment (GTK3)
- tdf#140730 UI, keyboard: Form field properties dialog does not get keyboard focus when it opens
- tdf#144494 Resizing image causes hang (see comment 2)
- tdf#144547 Editing a multi-line formula, changing a cell reference on another than the first line with drag & drop it is repeated forever in the formula's first line
- tdf#146068 Calc crashes when trend line using MA(central) lacks data
- tdf#147526 Basic Macro manipulating text table crashes LibreOffice Writer
- tdf#150149 Repeated heading does not save consistently in a section with columns
- tdf#151715 Tabbed UI: opening a read-only file (XLS or XLSX from mail) and switching to edit, buttons remain disabled
- tdf#151974 "Send outline to clipboard" and pasting indents previous headings
- tdf#152173 [macOS 13] Tooltips bring out-of-focus LO windows to second-to-last position
- tdf#152246 Wrong horizontal position for the RTL content control fields in the exported PDF file
- tdf#152577 Database range disappears when deleting a sheet it doesn't belong to
- tdf#152625 Table / column / row selection cursors are invisible on black background
- tdf#152974 Forms: Borders of text controls switch to 3D if form has been edited in LO 7.5.0.1 and reopened in older versions
- tdf#152980 LibreOffice is modifying a cell entry (text) after saving to XLSX format
- tdf#153004 Copying content to a table without an auto value primary key gives an error but copies the whole content
- tdf#153016 Duplicated comment with action description "Comment added" in .doc file with track changes on
- tdf#153543 shell constant vbMinimizedFocus shows syntax error
- tdf#153790 Unnecessary 3D sheet reference in end part of reference after cut and paste
- tdf#153839 Exporting to xhtml results in most of the tags and content in one single line
- tdf#154363 FILEOPEN PPTX Connectors are attached to the wrong side of rectangle shape
- tdf#154469 FILESAVE DOCX Hyperlink in grouped shape not exported
- tdf#154478 Fileopen DOCX: Comments empty after ToC
- tdf#154481 Fileopen DOCX: Last pages cut after grouped shape
- tdf#154535 XML Form Document: Useless Binding created for Root Instance
- tdf#154703 META Export DOCX flies with framePr instead of DrawingDML
- tdf#154734 XML Form Document: All binded fields will be shown as fields with wrong content - except fields, which have wrong content.
- tdf#154761 Different table indentation, when exported to HTML, is shown identically in browser
- tdf#154773 Symbols dialog in Math does not respect dark mode
- tdf#154774 Preview in Spacing dialog does not respect dark mode
- tdf#154792 Calc Round Down is Rounding Up for some values.
- tdf#154817 Direct paragraph formatting using Paragraph dialog always adds 'Fill Gradient Name' and 'Fill Hatch Name' to paragraph direct formatting
- tdf#154825 Edit Sections: Hide Status is not reflected in Icons (hidden/unhidden) except Karasa Jaga and Sukapura
- tdf#154855 FILESAVE DOCX "Layout in table cell" setting lost with "in front of text" shape
- tdf#154859 Delete row, deleting content within row if table cell content is added with track changes record enabled & row being deleted with track changes record still enabled
- tdf#154870 Line cap style label greyed out in sidebar even though still functional and applicable
- tdf#154877 Ctrl-A does not select frame text when document contains hidden paragraph
- tdf#154882 New Table Styles in Impress does not save font color in top-left cell
- tdf#154884 Favorite Special characters: add multiple entries of the same character
- tdf#154906 When copying a conditional format, the display results in an error in Calc
- tdf#154958 Linux, GTK: Format → Paragraph → Proportional shows default 6%.
- tdf#154976 Modified cursor icons hard to see with black page (Colibre Dark in Draw)
- tdf#154989 Text duplicated in XHTML export
- tdf#155028 Crash in: `anonymous namespace'::lcl_PasteFlyOrDrawFormat
- tdf#155029 Form control: Border color of Text controls won't be shown after load
- tdf#155037 Crash in: rtl_uString_new when attempting to copy sheet to a sheet containing VBA macro
- tdf#155046 Boolean cells in XLSX display correctly in Excel as "TRUE" or "FALSE" but incorrectly in Calc as "FALSE" or "0"
- tdf#155048 AntiAliasing property in FilterData has no effect since version 7.5
- tdf#155057 Wrong colors in some WPG graphic import: WPG1 is well rendered, but not WPG2
- tdf#155076 Mouse pointer does not change to bar when moving over text area in a comment (GTK)
- tdf#155077 CRASH exporting a dialog with language resources
- tdf#155121 XML Form Document: Impossible to create a user defined data type and set field as "not required"
- tdf#155140 right click in gallery always enters into insert mode
- tdf#155144 Copying a table from Writer to Impress makes all table design on all tables in Impress disappear
- tdf#155161 Default instance of fonts with CFF2 table is exported blank in PDF
- tdf#155204 BASIC SF GetRows treats an empty result as an error
- tdf#155210 FILESAVE ODT Default chart row labels disappear from Writer chart
- tdf#155228 Syntax error in PDF for Tab key of page object
- tdf#155231 CRASH: with embedded OLE chart
- tdf#155232 LibreOffice and LanguageTool extension: LibreOffice doesn't free RAM for special interface XFlatParagraph
- tdf#155238 An empty paragraph loads with different line height in 7.5
- tdf#155241 Calc: Column Width Accepts Invalid Input Resulting in Sheet Corruption
- tdf#155349 Writer collaborative performance problems in 7.5
- tdf#114286 Move uno command entries from module specific xcu file to GenericCommands.xcu
- tdf#155346 CRASH: trying to copy/paste protected content
- tdf#155350 Autocorrect does not work in comments (gtk3)
- tdf#155436 CRASH: exporting to PDF